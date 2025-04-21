Madrid Open 2025 qualifying: Thiago Monteiro vs Mitchell Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Thiago Monteiro vs Mitchell Krueger
Date: April 21, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: First Round (Qualifying)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Thiago Monteiro vs Mitchell Krueger preview
Ninth seed Thiago Monteiro will take on Mitchell Krueger in the first round of the Madrid Open 2025 qualifiers.
Monteiro has a 2-5 record at the ATP level this year, with second-round appearances at the Rio Open and the Chile Open being his best results. He has performed a lot better at the Challenger level and reached a couple of finals last month. He lost to Daniel Elahi Galan in the final of the Santiago Challenger, while Emilio Nava beat him in the final of the Asuncion Challenger.
Monteiro's good run of form came to an end at last week's Oeiras Challenger, losing to Elmer Moller in the first round. He made the third round of the Madrid Open last year and bowed out in the second round in 2023.
Mitchell has a 1-2 record on the main tour this year and his only win came at the Australian Open. He beat Rinky Hijikata in his opener before losing to Corentin Moutet in the next round. He posted his best result at the Challenger level at last week's Tallahassee Challenger, where he made the last eight. He has tallied a 4-4 record at this level so far.
Thiago Monteiro vs Mitchell Krueger head-to-head
This will be their first meeting at the ATP level, even in qualifying, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, they did cross paths at an ITF event back in 2013. Monteiro staged a comeback to win that match in three sets.
Thiago Monteiro vs Mitchell Krueger odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Thiago Monteiro vs Mitchell Krueger prediction
Monteiro has fond memories of competing in Madrid over the past two years. He reached the second round here for the first time in 2023. He came through the qualifying rounds here last year and even ousted sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the third round.
This will be a new experience for Krueger, who will compete in the qualifying rounds of a Masters 1000 tournament on clay for the first time. He's a decent player on clay, with a 96-85 career record on the surface across all levels. His best result on clay has been a runner-up finish at the Tallahassee Challenger 2024.
Monteiro, meanwhile, has tallied all of his career best results on the red dirt. He has won nine titles on clay at the Challenger level. Even at the ATP level, clay has always been his preferred surface. As such, he will be expected to come out on top against Krueger.
Pick: Thiago Monteiro to win in straight sets.