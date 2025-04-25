Madrid Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs (24) Karen Khachanov

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Reilly Opelka vs Karen Khachanov preview

Opelka in action at the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

Reilly Opelka will take on the twenty-fourth-seed Karen Khachanov in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open. The winner will face João Fonseca or Tommy Paul in the next round.

Opelka started the season strongly, as he cruised to the Brisbane International final courtesy of four straight-set wins. However, a back injury forced the American to retire in the final and subsequently withdraw from the ASB Classic.

Opelka's form since returning from injury has been concerning, as he has won just 7 of his last 14 matches. At the Madrid Open, the American defeated Rinky Hijikata 7-5, 7-5 in the opener. He was clinical with his serves, hitting eight aces and recording an 80% win percentage on his first serves.

Meanwhile, Khachanov has had a disappointing season so far, registering more losses than wins. He suffered first-round exits in four tournaments. At the Australian Open, the Russian defeated Adrian Mannarino and Gabriel Diallo before falling to Alex Michelsen in the third round.

Khachanov's best performance this year came in his most recent campaign at the Barcelona Open. He defeated the likes of Cameron Norrie and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the semifinals, where he lost to Holger Rune. The Russian received a first-round bye in Madrid.

Reilly Opelka vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

This will be their first ever meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Reilly Opelka vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karen Khachanov -295 Reilly Opelka +220

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)

Reilly Opelka vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Khachanov at the 2025 Barcelona Open (Source: Getty)

Opelka will be keen to return to form after a dismal spell since the injury. His preferred surface is clay. Despite an early exit in Barcelona, the American showed promise in his first-round match in Madrid.

Khachanov will be high on confidence after an impressive campaign in Barcelona. The Russian equally fancies hard and clay. While he has struggled to hit the ground running hard this season, he has already adapted well to clay.

Both players have had their struggles in recent times. However, Khachanov seems to have the edge, given his form on clay this season. Opelka could pose some damage with his explosive serves. Hence, it will not be a straightforward win for the Russian.

Pick: Khachanov to win in three sets.

