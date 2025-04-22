Madrid Open 2025: Robin Montgomery vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Robin Montgomery vs Moyuka Uchijima
Date: April 23, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Robin Montgomery vs Moyuka Uchijima preview
Robin Montgomery will face Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of the Madrid Open 2025. Montgomery started the season with a semifinal finish in Auckland, though she failed to make it past the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open after that.
While she made the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, her time at the Miami Open was restricted to the qualifying rounds. Montgomery started her clay swing by taking part in the Charleston Open.
She comfortably beat Viktoriya Tomova in the first round before losing to defending champion Danielle Collins in the next round. This will be her first tournament since then.
Uchijima's best result on hardcourts this year was making the second round at four tournaments, including the Australian Open. She commenced her clay swing at last week's Open Capfinances in Rouen. She scored back-to-back wins at the main draw level for the first time this year by beating Nuria Brancaccio and Lois Boisson in three sets.
Uchijima was up against third seed Olga Danilovic in the quarterfinals. This match also went to three sets, but she couldn't stage an escape act this time, going down to the Serb 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-1.
Robin Montgomery vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head
This will be their first encounter at the WTA level, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, they did cross paths at the ITF event last year, coincidentally in Madrid as well. Uchijima won that match in straight sets.
Robin Montgomery vs Moyuka Uchijima odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Robin Montgomery vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction
Montgomery registered her career-best result at the WTA 1000 level at last year's Madrid Open. She beat Elina Avanesyan in the first round and staged a comeback to topple 26th seed Katie Boulter in the second round. She then gave defending champion Aryna Sabalenka a tough fight before losing to her in three sets.
Uchijima fought her way into the quarterfinals in Rouen last week. After kicking off her clay swing on a positive note, she will be keen to make a winning debut at the Madrid Open as well. She did beat Montgomery at an ITF event in the city last year en route to the title.
Montgomery will also be eager to prove that her run in Madrid last year wasn't a fluke. Both have endured some tough results amidst a few bright spots. Uchijima's recent run in Rouen tips the scales in her favor in this match-up. The American's only prior matches on clay this year have been on green clay. If she's off to a slow start on red clay, then she could pay the price for it.
Pick: Moyuka Uchijima to win in three sets.