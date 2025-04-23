Madrid Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Lulu Sun preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Sofia Kenin vs Lulu Sun

Date: April 24, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sofia Kenin vs Lulu Sun preview

Sofia Kenin hits a forehand at Charleston Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

USA's Sofia Kenin will take on New Zealand's Lulu Sun for a place in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Thursday (April 24).

Ad

Trending

Former World No. 4, Kenin, has struggled with issues surrounding her physical conditioning and mentality over the last few years after winning the 2020 Australian Open against all odds. However, the 26-year-old made plenty of amends for her recent slump in form, reaching her 10th career WTA Tour singles final at the Charleston Open earlier this month.

By virtue of her above run, the American rose to 32nd in the women's rankings and received a seeding at the Madrid Open. Having received a first-round Bye, she will face World No. 45 Sun, who currently finds herself in a rut. She had lost 10 of her 13 matches in 2025 before arriving at Caja Magica, where she put in an inspiring display to reach the second round.

Ad

The 24-year-old was trailing France's Varvara Gracheva by a set before overcoming her 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in nearly two hours. While her higher-ranked opponent hasn't gone past the second round of the 1000-level event in her two appearances, the New Zealander is making her debut at the tournament.

Sofia Kenin vs Lulu Sun head-to-head

Kenin leads Sun 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The American got the better of her younger opponent in the first round of the 2025 Hobart International.

Ad

Sofia Kenin vs Lulu Sun odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Sofia Kenin -350 -1.5 (-140) Over 20.5 (-120) Lulu Sun +260 +1.5 (-105) Under 20.5 (-118)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Sofia Kenin vs Lulu Sun prediction

Lulu Sun hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Kenin has some of the most effortless-seeming groundstrokes on the WTA Tour currently, thanks to her impressive racket-head speed and control. The former Major winner also likes taking the ball early on the rise.

Ad

Sun, meanwhile, is gifted with easy power on her shots as well, meaning her American opponent will have to be on the constant lookout of outhitting her. The New Zealander also possesses variety in her game as she likes hitting drop shots and approaching the net.

While the 32nd seed is in a good rhythm currently, she might be upset in the second round of the 1000-level event due to not having played on red clay this year as of yet.

Pick: Sun to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More