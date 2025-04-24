Madrid Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Tsitsipas looks on against Sebastian Korda during their match on day two of the Barcelona Open. Source: Getty

2019 Madrid finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025 on Saturday, April 26. It will be their 10th meeting on the ATP Tour and fourth meeting on clay.

17th seed Tsitsipas will be playing his first match since retiring in the quarterfinal of the Barcelona Open after just two games against Arthur Fils. He has a 15-8 win-loss record in 2025 overall, and on clay, he has a 4-2 win-loss record this season.

The 26-year-old Greek won the Dubai Open in February but has not reached the semifinals at any other tournament this year. He failed to defend his points in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona, so it would be important to win some matches in Madrid to improve his ranking.

On the other hand, World No. 79 Jan-Lennard Struff has a 4-10 win-loss record in 2025. The German faced Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round and was leading 7-5, 2-6, 4-1 when his opponent retired.

Struff in action at the BMW Open in Munich. Source: Getty

Struff has not won a completed match on the clay court this season yet. He lost 2-6, 1-6 to World No. 256 Valentin Vacherot in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Struff also went down in straight sets, 0-6, 2-6, against Francisco Cerundolo in Munich.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Struff 5-4 in their head-to-head matches on the ATP Tour. On clay, they have met three times on the ATP Tour, and the German leads 2-1 on the surface.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Stefanos Tsitsipas TBD TBD TBD Jan-Lennard Struff TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas has an 11-6 win-loss record in Madrid, and lost a very close battle against the German in Madrid two years back. He has reached the quarterfinals or better three times at the Madrid Open.

Tsitsipas is ranked No. 18 in the ATP Ranking now, and this is his lowest ranking since August 2018, so he would be desperate to be back in the Top 10 or Top 15 so that he can avoid a Top 8 player in the third round of the Grand Slams.

Jan-Lennard Struff has an 11-5 win-loss record in Madrid, and he reached the final of the event in 2023 after qualifying for the event. That was his best result in a Masters 1000 event.

Last year, he defeated the 14th seed, Ugo Humbert, in the third round, before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. But Tsitsipas will be the favorite this time as his recent form is much better than Struff's. The German has not won a completed match since February and lost 8 consecutive matches before this first-round win.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets

