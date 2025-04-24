  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Madrid Open 2024
  • Madrid Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Madrid Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By Gautham Krishna
Modified Apr 24, 2025 03:47 GMT
Taylor Fritz (L) and Christopher O
Taylor Fritz (L) and Christopher O'Connell (R) (Image Source: Getty Images)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Taylor Fritz (3) vs Christopher O'Connell

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Fritz at the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)
Fritz at the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

Third seed Taylor Fritz will face Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Friday, April 25. The winner will face Benjamin Bonzi or Hubert Hurkacz in the next round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

So far, Fritz has had a decent season. The American started strongly with a title win at the United Cup. He then suffered a third-round exit at the Australian Open, followed by early exits in Dallas, Delray Beach, and Indian Wells.

However, Fritz enters the Madrid Open on the back of a strong performance in Miami. The American's hard-hitting game was on display at the ATP 1000 event as he cruised to the semifinals. He eventually lost to Jakub Mensik. In Madrid, the World No. 4 earned a first-round bye.

Ad

Meanwhile, O'Connell has had some noteworthy moments on the tour this year. Although he failed to make deep runs, the Australian pulled off some surprise wins, defeating the likes of Nicolas Jarry at the Tiriac Open (Round of 16) and Roberto Carballes Baena at Indian Wells during the first round.

In Madrid, O'Connell faced Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round. He was clinical with his serves on the night. The Australian hit five aces and registered a 79% win percent on his first serves as he cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Ad

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

This will be their third meeting on the tour, with Fritz leading the head-to-head 2-0. He defeated O'Connell 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in their most recent meeting at the 2024 Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Taylor Fritz-425
Christopher O'Connell+300
Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

O&#039;Connell in action at the 2025 Qatar Open (Source: Getty)
O'Connell in action at the 2025 Qatar Open (Source: Getty)

Fritz has had limited game time this season and has yet to play on clay courts. However, the American will be high on confidence after his impressive Miami campaign. He will be keen to make a deep run like last year when he reached the semifinals.

Ad

O'Connell's preferred surface is clay. The Australian has already played on clay courts this year, registering three wins in five matches. He also knows the court conditions in Madrid, having played the first round.

O'Connell looks more adept at the surface and conditions coming into the match. However, Fritz's superior gameplay will be enough to overcome the Australian. Hence, the World No. 4 is expected to come out on top.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.

About the author
Gautham Krishna

Gautham Krishna

Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.

With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.

His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.

He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications