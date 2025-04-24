Madrid Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Taylor Fritz (3) vs Christopher O'Connell

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Fritz at the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

Third seed Taylor Fritz will face Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Friday, April 25. The winner will face Benjamin Bonzi or Hubert Hurkacz in the next round.

Ad

Trending

So far, Fritz has had a decent season. The American started strongly with a title win at the United Cup. He then suffered a third-round exit at the Australian Open, followed by early exits in Dallas, Delray Beach, and Indian Wells.

However, Fritz enters the Madrid Open on the back of a strong performance in Miami. The American's hard-hitting game was on display at the ATP 1000 event as he cruised to the semifinals. He eventually lost to Jakub Mensik. In Madrid, the World No. 4 earned a first-round bye.

Ad

Meanwhile, O'Connell has had some noteworthy moments on the tour this year. Although he failed to make deep runs, the Australian pulled off some surprise wins, defeating the likes of Nicolas Jarry at the Tiriac Open (Round of 16) and Roberto Carballes Baena at Indian Wells during the first round.

In Madrid, O'Connell faced Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round. He was clinical with his serves on the night. The Australian hit five aces and registered a 79% win percent on his first serves as he cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Ad

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

This will be their third meeting on the tour, with Fritz leading the head-to-head 2-0. He defeated O'Connell 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in their most recent meeting at the 2024 Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -425 Christopher O'Connell +300

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)

Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

O'Connell in action at the 2025 Qatar Open (Source: Getty)

Fritz has had limited game time this season and has yet to play on clay courts. However, the American will be high on confidence after his impressive Miami campaign. He will be keen to make a deep run like last year when he reached the semifinals.

Ad

O'Connell's preferred surface is clay. The Australian has already played on clay courts this year, registering three wins in five matches. He also knows the court conditions in Madrid, having played the first round.

O'Connell looks more adept at the surface and conditions coming into the match. However, Fritz's superior gameplay will be enough to overcome the Australian. Hence, the World No. 4 is expected to come out on top.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More