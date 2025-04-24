Madrid Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Taylor Fritz (3) vs Christopher O'Connell
Date: April 25, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell preview
Third seed Taylor Fritz will face Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Friday, April 25. The winner will face Benjamin Bonzi or Hubert Hurkacz in the next round.
So far, Fritz has had a decent season. The American started strongly with a title win at the United Cup. He then suffered a third-round exit at the Australian Open, followed by early exits in Dallas, Delray Beach, and Indian Wells.
However, Fritz enters the Madrid Open on the back of a strong performance in Miami. The American's hard-hitting game was on display at the ATP 1000 event as he cruised to the semifinals. He eventually lost to Jakub Mensik. In Madrid, the World No. 4 earned a first-round bye.
Meanwhile, O'Connell has had some noteworthy moments on the tour this year. Although he failed to make deep runs, the Australian pulled off some surprise wins, defeating the likes of Nicolas Jarry at the Tiriac Open (Round of 16) and Roberto Carballes Baena at Indian Wells during the first round.
In Madrid, O'Connell faced Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round. He was clinical with his serves on the night. The Australian hit five aces and registered a 79% win percent on his first serves as he cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 win.
Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head
This will be their third meeting on the tour, with Fritz leading the head-to-head 2-0. He defeated O'Connell 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in their most recent meeting at the 2024 Wimbledon.
Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)
Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell prediction
Fritz has had limited game time this season and has yet to play on clay courts. However, the American will be high on confidence after his impressive Miami campaign. He will be keen to make a deep run like last year when he reached the semifinals.
O'Connell's preferred surface is clay. The Australian has already played on clay courts this year, registering three wins in five matches. He also knows the court conditions in Madrid, having played the first round.
O'Connell looks more adept at the surface and conditions coming into the match. However, Fritz's superior gameplay will be enough to overcome the Australian. Hence, the World No. 4 is expected to come out on top.
Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.