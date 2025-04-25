Madrid Open 2025: Tomas Machac vs Jacob Fearnley preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (19) Tomas Machac vs (Q) Jacob Fearnley
Date: April 26, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Tomas Machac vs Jacob Fearnley preview
19th seed Tomas Machac will begin his 2025 Madrid Open campaign with a second-round clash against British qualifier Jacob Fearnley.
Machac has a 14-7 win/loss record this season, and his best performance came in Acapulco, where he won his maiden ATP title, with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final.
However, injuries have pushed the Czech player's progress back. He could not build on his success in Acapulco, as he had successive withdrawals in Indian Wells and Miami. He then began his clay-court season with a 6-3, 0-6, 3-6 second-round loss against Alex de Minaur. Being one of the seeded players, he received an opening-round bye in Madrid.
Meanwhile, Jacob Fearnley has played in only four Tour-level events so far this year, with his best result being at the Australian Open, where he lost 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 against Alexander Zverev in the third round. He has mostly played in Challenger events, reaching the semifinal in Canberra where he lost 3-6, 3-6 against Joao Fonseca.
Fearnley began his clay season by entering the Barcelona Open as the lucky loser, but lost 1-6, 2-6 against Alex de Minaur in the second round. At the Madrid Open, Fearnly won 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 against Pavel Kotov and 7-5, 6-1 against Hugo Dellien to make it through to the main draw. Once in the draw, he began his campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win against Yunchaokete Bu in the first round.
Tomas Machac vs Jacob Fearnley head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Tomas Machac vs Jacob Fearnley odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Tomas Machac vs Jacob Fearnley prediction
Machac has reached one clay-court final in his career, losing 5-7, 3-6 against Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open last year. The Czech player has also reached two other clay-court finals on the Challenger Tour, losing the latter 4-6, 2-6 against Dalibor Svrcina in Prostejov in 2023.
Fearnley, on the other hand, has yet to make his mark on the ATP Tour on any surface. However, clay seems to be the Brit's weaker surface, as he has not reached any finals on the surface, including on the Challenger Tour.
Machac is the favorite to win the match as he is the higher-ranked player and the better clay-court player.
Pick- Machac to win in straight sets