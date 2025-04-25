Madrid Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Joao Fonseca preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (11) Tommy Paul vs Joao Fonseca

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Tommy Paul vs Joao Fonseca preview

In picture: Tommy Paul (Getty)

Eleventh seed Tommy Paul will begin his 2025 Madrid Open campaign with an intense second-round clash against Brazilian teen sensation João Fonseca. Paul has had a decent start to the season, winning 15 of the 21 matches he has played so far. He reached the semifinal at the Adelaide International, losing 6-7 (3), 6-4, 3-6 against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Ad

Trending

After reaching the quarterfinal at the Australian Open (lost to Alexander Zverev), Paul also made it to the semifinal of the Dallas Open, losing 5-7, 3-6 against Denis Shapovalov. After an indifferent Sunshine Double, Paul began his clay-court swing with another semifinal in Houston, losing 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (6) against Jenson Brooksby. Being seeded, Paul received a bye in the first round in Madrid.

In his first year on the ATP Tour, João Fonseca has been the talk of the town in the tennis world, as the Brazilian youngster has made rapid strides on the Tour already. Fonseca won his maiden title in Buenos Aires, with a 6-4, 7-6 (1) against Francisco Cerundolo in the final. Barring that title, Fonseca has also won two Challenger titles in Canberra and Phoenix this year.

Ad

The Brazilian had a decent outing at the Miami Open as well, with good wins over Learner Tien and Ugo Humbert. He pushed Alex de Minaur to three sets in the third round, finally losing the match 7-5, 5-7, 3-6. He began his campaign in Madrid with a dominating 6-2, 6-3 win over Elmer Moller in the first round.

Tommy Paul vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Ad

Tommy Paul vs Joao Fonseca odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul +154 TBD TBD Joao Fonseca -200 TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Joao Fonseca prediction

Clay has been one surface where Paul has yet to reach a Tour-level final. He did have a decent outing in Houston this year, but he still lacks the movement required on the surface. Also, the American has a poor 2-4 win/loss record in Madrid with a 33 percent win rate.

Fonseca has already proved his credentials on clay, with his title in Buenos Aires. He also reached the Challenger Final on the surface last year in Asuncion, losing 5-7, 7-6 (6), 1-6 against Gustavo Heide.

Ad

Fonseca has already secured wins over Top 10 players like Andrey Rublev and managed to go toe-to-toe against someone like Alex de Minaur. During his title run in Buenos Aires, he came back after being match points down. The match being on clay makes the Brazilian teenager the favorite to cause an upset in the upcoming match.

Pick- Fonseca to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More