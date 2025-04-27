Madrid Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (11) Tommy Paul vs (24) Karen Khachanov

Date: April 28, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Tommy Paul vs Karen Khachanov preview

World No. 12 Paul hits a backhand at Houston Open | Image Source: Getty

11th-seeded Tommy Paul will face 24th-seeded Karen Khachanov in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Masters on Monday (April 28).

Ad

Trending

Paul had initially enjoyed a respectable start to his campaign on the ATP Tour this year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the semifinals in Adelaide, Dallas, and Houston. The American then took a few weeks' break due to injury.

The time away from tennis has seemingly helped the 27-year-old if his performance in Madrid thus far is anything to go by. Having received a first-round Bye, the World No. 12 saved four set points across two sets to see off fast-rising Joao Fonseca 7-6(7), 7-6(3) in just over two hours to reach the third round of the 1000-level event.

Ad

Khachanov, meanwhile, had endured a tough season before arriving at Caja Magica, having dropped nine of his first 17 matches in 2025. The Russian has put together a good showing at the Madrid Open this week, beating former World No. 17 Reilly Opelka 7-6(3), 7-6(4) in the second round.

Tommy Paul vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Paul leads Khachanov 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The American defeated the Russian in three sets in the second round of the 2022 Miami Masters.

Ad

Tommy Paul vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Karen Khachanov +118 -1.5 (+240) Over 22.5 (-115) Tommy Paul -155 +1.5 (-400) Under 22.5 (-125)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Tommy Paul vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Karen Khachanov recently reached SFs in Monte Carlo | Image Source: Getty

Paul has been getting underneath the ball well in Madrid, where he has yet to go past the third round. The 11th seed's quick-strike style of play along with his dependable game make him a dark horse at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Ad

Like his higher-ranked opponent, Khachanov also possesses heavy groundstrokes on both wings. The 6'6 big-hitter's first serve will help him stand his ground against a returner of Paul's caliber on the medium-paced claycourts at Caja Magica.

The keys to winning this match for both players will be to play percentage tennis and dominate serve-return dynamics. The former World No. 8 Russian's return is subpar, meaning his chances against the World No. 12 will be far and few in between.

Pick: Paul to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More