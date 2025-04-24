Madrid Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Zheng Qinwen at the Charleston Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, Zheng Qiwnen will meet Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Zheng started her season at the Australian Open, where she was the runner-up a year ago. However, she crashed out in the second round this time. Her dismal start to the year continued in the Middle East with consecutive opening-round defeats. She bounced back with consecutive quarterfinal appearances at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open.

Zheng lost to Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka respectively at those two tournaments. She kicked off her clay swing at the Charleston Open. She made the last eight with wins over Maria Sakkari and Elise Mertens before losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova. She was supposed to compete in Stuttgart last week but pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Ad

Potapova took on Ashlyn Kruger in the first round of the Madrid Open. The topsy-turvy first set went to a tie-break, in which both players had at least one set point. It was the American who came out on top in the end to take a one-set lead.

Potapova was on the cusp of defeat after falling behind 3-1 in the second set. However, she turned the tables on her opponent, going on a four-game run to claim the set. She continued to dictate the proceedings in the third set as well and wrapped up the match with another four-game run to complete a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2 comeback win.

Ad

Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Zheng leads Potapova 3-1 in the head-to-head. The former beat the latter in straight sets to win their previous encounter at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024.

Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zheng Qinwen





Anastasia Potapova







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Anastasia Potapova at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Potapova showed no signs of the injury that forced her to withdraw prior to her second-round match in Stuttgart last week during her win over Krueger. She was clearly the better player in the second half of the match.

Ad

Zheng returns to red clay for the first time since she won the gold medal at last year's Paris Olympics. After a slow start to the year, she has reached the quarterfinals of her last three tournaments. She has a 9-6 record this year, while Potapova improved her record for the season to 14-6 with her latest win.

While Potapova has a title and more wins to her name this year, she will still be the underdog against Zheng. She has lost three of their four matches and she also has a 6-20 record against top 10 players. The Russian has lost her last nine matches against top 10 players as well. Given her poor record against quality opposition, it's tough to see her winning this duel.

Pick: Zheng Qinwen to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More