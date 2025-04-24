Madrid Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova
Date: April 25, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova preview
After a first-round bye, Zheng Qiwnen will meet Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the Madrid Open 2025.
Zheng started her season at the Australian Open, where she was the runner-up a year ago. However, she crashed out in the second round this time. Her dismal start to the year continued in the Middle East with consecutive opening-round defeats. She bounced back with consecutive quarterfinal appearances at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open.
Zheng lost to Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka respectively at those two tournaments. She kicked off her clay swing at the Charleston Open. She made the last eight with wins over Maria Sakkari and Elise Mertens before losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova. She was supposed to compete in Stuttgart last week but pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.
Potapova took on Ashlyn Kruger in the first round of the Madrid Open. The topsy-turvy first set went to a tie-break, in which both players had at least one set point. It was the American who came out on top in the end to take a one-set lead.
Potapova was on the cusp of defeat after falling behind 3-1 in the second set. However, she turned the tables on her opponent, going on a four-game run to claim the set. She continued to dictate the proceedings in the third set as well and wrapped up the match with another four-game run to complete a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2 comeback win.
Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head
Zheng leads Potapova 3-1 in the head-to-head. The former beat the latter in straight sets to win their previous encounter at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024.
Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Potapova prediction
Potapova showed no signs of the injury that forced her to withdraw prior to her second-round match in Stuttgart last week during her win over Krueger. She was clearly the better player in the second half of the match.
Zheng returns to red clay for the first time since she won the gold medal at last year's Paris Olympics. After a slow start to the year, she has reached the quarterfinals of her last three tournaments. She has a 9-6 record this year, while Potapova improved her record for the season to 14-6 with her latest win.
While Potapova has a title and more wins to her name this year, she will still be the underdog against Zheng. She has lost three of their four matches and she also has a 6-20 record against top 10 players. The Russian has lost her last nine matches against top 10 players as well. Given her poor record against quality opposition, it's tough to see her winning this duel.
Pick: Zheng Qinwen to win in straight sets.