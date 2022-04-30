Madrid Open 2022 Day 3: Women's singles Odds, Picks and Predictions ft. Simona Halep vs Paula Badosa 

Paula Badosa and Simona Halep will lead the schedule on Day 3 of the Madrid Open. The second round of the tournament will begin with eight matches taking place to determine half of the contestants in the last 16.

With some exciting tennis action in store for us, let’s take a look at the odds and predictions for some of the major matches on Day 3 of the Madrid Open.

Paula Badosa (-135) vs Simona Halep (+105) Prediction

This will undoubtedly be the most highly anticipated match of the day between the current World No. 2 and a former World No. 1 who has enjoyed some wonderful results on clay.

Badosa has had a pretty good season so far, winning 20 out of 28 matches with a title to her name. The Spaniard is a heavy favorite to win the Madrid Open following the withdrawal of Iga Swiatek and will look to become the first woman from Spain to clinch the toitle in Madrid.

Halep has also fared well in 2022 so far, with 16 wins out of 20 matches so far. The Romanian won the Melbourne Summer Set 1 while also reaching the semifinals of the Indian Wells Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. She beat Zhang Shuai to reach the second round of the Madrid Open.

Halep and Badosa will take on one another for the first time and this will be a tight contest. However, Badosa will probably edge out the former World No. 1to advance to the third round.

José Manuel Amorós @AmorosCuatro Paula Badosa gana en su debut en Madrid ante Kudermetova con un cómodo 6-3 6-0



La nº2 del mundo, muy solvente ante una jugadora muy complicada para la 1ª ronda y que ya le había ganado sus tres primeros enfrentamientos



Pick: Badosa to win in three sets (+333) via Oddschecker.

Victoria Azarenka (-200) vs Tamara Zidansek (+160) Prediction

15th seed Victoria Azarenka will face Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in the second round and the former World No. 1 is expected to win. Azarenka has not fared particularly well this season but neither has the Slovenian. The Belarusian reached the second round after triumphing over Viktorija Golubic, marking her ninth victory of the season in 15 matches.

Zidansek registered a comprehensive victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia to get to the second round. This is the second meeting between the two, with the Slovenian beating Azarenka in Guadalajara in 2020. However, the former World No. 1 should be able to get the better of her this time and reach the third round.

Pick: Azarenka to win in straight sets (+105) via Oddschecker.

Ons Jabeur (-800) vs Varvara Gracheva (+500) Prediction

Eighth seed Ons Jabeur takes on Varvara Gracheva for a place in the third round of the Madrid Open. The Tunisian has won 14 out of 21 matches this season while her opponent has triumphed in only 4 matches. Jabeur beat Jasmine Paolini in straght sets while Gracheva had to come back from a set down and beat Alize Cornet in the first round.

This is the very first meeting between the two and Jabeur should have little trouble getting the better of the Russian.

Pick: Jabeur to win in straight sets (-250) via Oddschecker.

Belinda Bencic (-275) vs Karolina Muchova (+210) Prediction

11th seed Belinda Bencic takes on Karolina Muchova. The Swiss has had some pretty good performances this year, winning her first clay title in the Charleston Open and reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Muchova recently returned from injury and will likely be rusty from her lack of match-practice. Nonetheless, it will be very interesting to see which of the two comes out on top. Bencic beat Irina-Camelia Begu comprehensively while Muchova had to come back from a set down to defeat Zheng Qinwen.

This is the second meeting between the two players, with the Olympic champion beating the Czech in Cincinnati after the latter was forced to retire due to an injury.

Bencic should be able to come out on top again and move to the third round.

Tennis4Cast @Tennis4Cast_



They have met once previously with Belinda Bencic winning; today our algorithm thinks they will win again with a 79.13% chance.



#MadridOpen #WTA1000 #WTATour Karolina Muchova plays Belinda Bencic later today in Madrid Open.They have met once previously with Belinda Bencic winning; today our algorithm thinks they will win again with a 79.13% chance. Karolina Muchova plays Belinda Bencic later today in Madrid Open.They have met once previously with Belinda Bencic winning; today our algorithm thinks they will win again with a 79.13% chance.#MadridOpen #WTA1000 #WTATour

Pick: Bencic to win in two sets (-115) via Oddschecker.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan