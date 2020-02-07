Maharashtra Open 2020: James Duckworth vs Roberto Marcora, match preview and prediction

James Duckworth is one of the few remaining seeds in the draw.

Following one of the biggest wins of his career, Italian qualifier Roberto Marcora is all set to take on another seeded opponent in the form of 28-year-old Australian James Duckworth in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Maharashtra Open.

The Australian is one of the few remaining seeds left in the draw and has had to battle hard to get to this stage of the tournament.

He will have his task cut out when he squares off against an inspired Marcora, who, in just his second ATP-level tournament, has taken out quite a few big names already.

Roberto Marcora has served exceptionally well under pressure in this tournament.

The Italian has showcased some great aggression from the baseline, as well as the ability to defend well under pressure. It's almost impossible to believe that he has never been in the top 150 of the ATP rankings considering his displays in this tournament.

Marcora has been extremely clinical thus far and has not dropped a single set en route the quarterfinals. He has kept his unforced error count low which has held him in good stead thus far.

He has served exceptionally well under pressure and his forehand has also been firing on all cylinders, making the prospect for Duckworth all the more difficult.

Duckworth will really have to step up on return games

The Australian will have to remain focused for the entirety of the match, with Marcora having shown his ability to capitalize on slight lapses in concentration from his opponents.

Advertisement

A slightly casual approach from Paire in the previous round saw him fall behind quickly and the Frenchman, despite remaining in touching distance, could never really close the gap on the Italian.

If Marcora continues playing in the same vein, there is no reason for him not to get over the line in this contest.

Prediction: Marcora to win in two tight sets.