Maharashtra Open 2020: Jiri Vesely wins singles title, Christopher Rungkat-Andre Goransson claim doubles crown

Jiri Vesely overcame the challenge from Egor Gerasimov in the Men's Singles final in three sets

Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely clinched the Men's Singles title at the Tata Maharashtra Open tournament as he defeated Egor Gerasimov from Belarus in the summit clash with a 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-3 scoreline at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Vesely was in fine form in the final match as he clinched his second ATP Tour 250 title of his career, having won his last title in Auckland, New Zealand in 2015.

The Men's Doubles final saw the pairing of Andre Goransson (Sweden) and Christopher Rungkat (Indonesia) defeat Jonathan Erlich (Israel) and Andrei Vasilevski (Belarus). The Swedish-Indonesian pairing won with a scoreline of 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 to clinch their maiden ATP tour title.

Vesely capitalized on his strong service game to make it all the way to the final match and backed it with good court coverage and forehand returns as well. Gerasimov, on the other hand, employed a more traditional serve and volley approach in his game throughout the tournament.

The final encounter began on a strong note for Vesely as he broke Gerasimov in the first game of the match but was hit with a service break in the next game itself. Both of them served well in the first set leading to a tie-breaker which was won by Vesely comfortably (7-2). The second set saw a similar story with both the players serving well to take the score on level terms at 5-5. Gerasimov broke Vesely and then closed out the second set to make it all square in the match.

Vesely began the final set on a positive note breaking Gerasimov's serves and gathered momentum to take a 4-2 lead within no time. He held on to his strong service game and clinched the final set and match to win the title.