Makarska Open 2025: Maya Joint vs Louisa Chirico preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Maya Joint vs Louisa Chirico

Date: June 5, 2025

Tournament: Makarska Open 2025

Round: Second round

Venue: Makarska, Croatia

Category: WTA 125K

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money:

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Maya Joint vs Louisa Chirico preview

Maya Joint will look to continue her incredible season as she faces Louisa Chirico in the second round of the 2025 Makarska Open on Thursday, June 5.

Joint, the top seed at this year’s tournament, is fresh off a first Tour-level title. The breakthrough came on the clay courts of Morocco as she beat the likes of Ajla Tomljanovic, Ann Li and Jaqueline Cristian en route to the trophy.

While the Aussie suffered the first round French Open exit to Tomljanovic, her season’s 30-13 win-loss inspires a lot of confidence. She was able to win her Makarska Open's first match against the big-hitting Ana Konjuh with ease.

Chirico has a negative win-loss for the season. (Source: Getty)

Chirico, on the other hand, has only one main draw win on the Tour to show for this season. She has, however, posted a few encouraging results at the 125k level, beating the likes of Maria Carle and Linda Fruhvirtova.

Playing at the Makarska Open, she was able to fend off former French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek in a tight two-set affair. The win brought her season’s overall win-loss to 12-14.

Maya Joint vs Louisa Chirico head-to-head

Chirico leads Joint in their head-to-head record 1-0, having won their only meeting, which came at Charlottesville in April last year.

Maya Joint vs Louisa Chirico odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Maya Joint vs Louisa Chirico prediction

Joint will be the favorite to come through (Source: Getty)

Both Maya Joint and Louisa Chirico have a game built around their strong forehands, which have been critical in their past success on clay.

The Aussie youngster made incredible use of the shot throughout her title run in Morocco, pushing opponents onto the backfoot by hitting deep at the baseline. She was also effective on serve, winning 70% of the points behind the first delivery.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old American is also a natural on the surface. Given her incredible footspeed, she can also be extremely hard to hit past on the slower red dirt. Some of her biggest results, including her only WTA 1000 semifinal finish have come on clay and she could pose a few issues for Joint.

All things considered, fans can expect a tight match but given their two player’s recent run of form, Joint holds a clear edge.

Prediction: Maya Joint to win in three sets.

