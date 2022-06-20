Mallorca Championships 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Laslo Djere

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Date: June 21, 2022

Venue: Santa Ponsa, Spain.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €886,500.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Nick Kyrgios vs Laslo Djere preview

Kyrgios hits a backhand

Nick Kyrgios will square off against Laslo Djere in the first round of the Mallorca Championships on Tuesday.

The Australian has won 15 out of 21 matches this season, having reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters and two semifinals in a row on grass.

Kyrgios made it to the last four of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart before losing 7-6(5), 6-2 to Andy Murray. He then reached the semifinals of the Halle Open with wins over Daniel Altmaier, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Pablo Carreno Busta. Against Hubert Hurkacz, he won the opening set 6-4. However, the Pole took the next two sets, both in tie-breaks, to reach the final, which he went on to win.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Hubi tames the Kyrg



Hubert Hurkacz ends Nick Kyrgios' run in Halle juste before the final 4-6 7-6 7-6 Hubi tames the KyrgHubert Hurkacz ends Nick Kyrgios' run in Halle juste before the final 4-6 7-6 7-6 https://t.co/4kwLA3nElM

Laslo Djere has won 12 out of 25 matches this season, with his best result being a run to the semifinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech. The Serb also made it to the last 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

During his first tournament on grass this season at the Halle Open, Djere faced Henri Squire in the first round and won after the German was forced to retire due to illness. He lost to Karen Khachanov in straight sets thereafter.

Nick Kyrgios vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

This will be the first match between Kyrgios and Djere, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. The winner will take on either Taro Daniel or Roberto Bautista Agut in the last 16.

Nick Kyrgios vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Nick Kyrgios -700 -3.5 (-160) Over 22.5 (-145) Laslo Djere +450 +3.5 (+115) Under 22.5 (+100)

Nick Kyrgios vs Laslo Djere prediction

Kyrgios will enter the match as the heavy favorite given his recent performances. The Australian has won six out of eight matches on grass this season. Djere, on the other hand, has a poor record on grass, with only three wins out of 11 matches over the course of his career.

Kyrgios is arguably the best server on the ATP tour and will look to make the most of his serve against the Serb. He hit 30 aces in his loss to Hurkacz. His strong groundstrokes and skilled net play could also come in handy.

Djere is a decent server and it's imperative that he serves well against Kyrgios, who is not the best on return. The 27-year-old is an excellent claycourter, but generally struggles on grass. His best option will be to play as aggressively as possible and attack Kyrgios' second serve.

But the Aussie looks in good nick at the moment and, barring a meltdown, should be able to come through with relative ease.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in straight sets.

