Mallorca Championships 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Antoine Bellier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (5) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Antoine Bellier

Date: June 24, 2022

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2022

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Santa Ponsa, Spain.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €886,500.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Discovery

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Antoine Bellier preview

Fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut will square off against Antoine Bellier in the semifinals of the Mallorca Championships on Friday.

Bautista Agut entered Mallorca on the back of a quarter-final run at the Halle Open, where he lost to World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard ousted Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the first round, was handed a walkover by Nick Kyrgios in the second, and got his revenge on Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

The World No. 20 put in a flawless display this time around, holding serve throughout the match and breaking the Russian thrice to register a 6-3, 6-2 win. The 34-year-old is yet to concede a set in the tournament and looks good to go all the way.

Bautista Agut has won 70% of his matches this season, with a title-run at the Qatar Open being his best result.

#MallorcaChampionships Fresh Prince of BellierSwiss @antoine_bellier - ranked 303 in the world - beats Griekspoor 5-7 7-6 6-2 to reach a maiden ATP Tour semi-final in Mallorca! Fresh Prince of Bellier 🙌Swiss @antoine_bellier - ranked 303 in the world - beats Griekspoor 5-7 7-6 6-2 to reach a maiden ATP Tour semi-final in Mallorca!#MallorcaChampionships https://t.co/MHg8vhJw7I

Antoine Bellier, on the other hand, is having a dream run on his debut at the Mallorca Championships. The Swiss came through the qualifiers and has won five matches on the trot.

Bellier ousted Federico Delbonis, fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta and Tallon Griekspoor en route to the semifinals.

Bellier’s best result this season has been winning the San Luis Potosi Challenger and getting to the final of the M15 Manacor. The 25-year-old has a 30-17 win-loss record this season, 9-3 on grass.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Antoine Bellier head-to-head

Bautista Agut and Bellier have never faced each other, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Antoine Bellier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Roberto Bautisa-Agut -650 -3.5 (-200) Over 20.5 (-145) Antoine Bellier +400 +3.5 (+140) Under 20.5 (+100)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Antoine Bellier prediction

Bautista Agut in action at a tournament this season

The experienced Bautisa Agut is the overwhelming favorite heading into this contest. he will be making his first semi-final appearance on grass since Wimbledon in 2019, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

The Spaniard won 78% of his first serve points against Daniil Medvedev and only faced one break point throughout the match, which he saved. Bautista Agut has a solid all-round game and thrives off his forehand. He's been one of the fittest players on tour for many years and has the ability to make his opponents play an extra shot, often forcing the error.

Bellier pulled off his second comeback win of the tournament in the last round. The Swiss won 83% of his first serve points against Griekspoor and hit 13 aces. He will need to serve as well against Bautista Agut to stand any chance.

Bellier's baseline-heavy game will make for an interesting contest against the Spaniard's similar style of play, but Bautista Agut's wealth of experience should see him through to the final.

Pick: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in straight sets.

