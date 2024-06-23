Mallorca Championships 2024: Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize: €932,135

Where to Watch: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Canada - TSN

Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen preview

Third seed Adrian Mannarino of France will take on Alex Michelsen of the United States in the second round of the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday, June 26.

Mannarino has had a pretty ordinary grasscourt season so far. He has lost in two of the three matches he has played on the surface. While he managed to reach the second round of the S-Hertogenbosch, he lost in the first round of the cinch Championships at Queen's Club.

The Frenchman earlier lost in the first round of each of the Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open this year. At 35, he is one of the veterans of the ATP Tour and might not play tennis at the top level for too many more years.

Meanwhile, Michelsen,19, has hardly fared any better this year. He has lost in the first round of each of the Madrid Open, Italian Open, French Open, Stuttgart Open and Halle Open. However, compared to Mannarino, the American is at the opposite end of the spectrum, as far as their respective careers are concerned. Michelsen has just started and has a long way to go in his career.

Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen head-to-head

Mannarino beat Michelsen in their only ATP-level encounter so far and leads the head-to-head 1-0. Their previous meeting was also on grass, as Mannarino prevailed in the final in Newport in 2023.

Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen odds

Adrian Mannarino vs Alex Michelsen prediction

Mannarino had a very successful season last year, winning three titles. He also finished runner-up in Mallorca last time around. The Frenchman's experience and ability to grind out points might be helpful. However, Michelsen probably has the more powerful game of the two and would like to take the attack to Mannarino.

Still, the Frenchman's experience should see him through against the American youngster. Michelsen might be able to win a set to make it a close match, but Mannarino should emerge victorious in the end.

Pick: Adrian Mannarino to win in three sets