Mallorca Championships 2024: Christopher Eubanks vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Christopher Eubanks vs Jakub Mensik

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Mallorca, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €932,135

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+

Christopher Eubanks vs Jakub Mensik preview

Christopher Eubanks at the 2024 Miami Open. (Photo: Getty)

Defending champion Christopher Eubanks will take on Jakub Mensik in the first round of the 2024 Mallorca Championships.

The first half of the season was quite tough for Eubanks, who managed to score only three wins until the conclusion of the French Open. He won his first-round match at the Australian Open, and then lost to Andrey Rublev. His next win came against Steve Johnson at the Dallas Open.

Eubanks lost his next three matches and snapped the losing skid at the Miami Open with a win over Dan Evans. He lost to Alexander Zverev in the next round, and didn't win a match for more than two months.

The American's seven-match losing streak came to an end at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. He beat Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4 in his opener, and then ousted defending champion Alexander Bublik in the second round. Eubanks was then eliminated by Zhizhen Zhang in the quarterfinals.

Mensik, meanwhile, gave Hubert Hurkacz a tough fight at the Australian Open but lost to him in five sets in the second round. He then reached his maiden ATP final at the Qatar Open. He secured wins over players like Rublev and Andy Murray en route to the summit clash, where he lost to Karen Khachanov.

Following a second-round exit from the Indian Wells Masters, Mensik was sidelined for a few weeks due to an injury. He made the third round of the Madrid Open upon his return but an injury forced him to retire during his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Mensik bowed out in the first round of the Italian Open after that, and skipped the French Open due to an injury. He began his grass swing at the Libema Open, where he lost to Gijs Brouwer in the first round.

Christopher Eubanks vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Christopher Eubanks vs Jakub Mensik odds

Christopher Eubanks vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Jakub Mensik at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open (Photo: Getty)

Eubanks captured his maiden ATP title a year ago in Mallorca, and then went on to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals as well. After struggling for most of the season, he seems to have rediscovered his form just in time. He won back-to-back matches for the first time this year in Halle.

Mensik, on the other hand, is on a three-match losing streak at present. Injuries have certainly dented his momentum but he struggled in his only grass match of the season, and lost to a player ranked outside the top 200.

Mensik's relative inexperience on grass makes Eubanks the favorite in this match-up. The latter will be feeling confident after his run in Halle, and now that he is back to the scene of his biggest triumph, he will be keen to perform his best.

Pick: Christopher Eubanks to win in straight sets.