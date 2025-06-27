Mallorca Championships 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet

Date: June 27, 2025

Tournament: Mallorca Championships

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Santa Ponsa, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet preview

Michelsen in action at the Halle Open - Source: Getty

Alex Michelsen will take on Corentin Moutet in the semifinal of the Mallorca Championships.

Michelsen has had a propitious season so far. After a semifinal run in Delray Beach, he reached the quarterfinals in Houston and clinched the title in Estoril. He outclassed Andrea Pellegrino to win his first title on clay, 6-4, 6-4.

The American entered Mallorca after another quarterfinal appearance in Halle. He started his campaign with hard-fought wins over Brandon Holt and Roberto Bautista Agut in the first two rounds. Michelsen outclassed Bautista Agut in straight sets.

Moutet at the HSBC Championships - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Corentin Moutet has raised his level in the last few months. After a second-round exit in Paris, he reached the last 16 in Stuttgart and London. Despite a valiant effort against Jacob Fearnley, the Brit defeated him at the Queen's Club Championships, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Moutet started his campaign in Mallorca by cruising past Pedro Martinez and Daniel Altmaier in the first two rounds. He then eliminated Learner Tien in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 7-5. The Frenchman has reached the semifinals on tour for the first time this year.

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1.

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Michelsen +154 +1.5 (-175) Over 22.5 (-120) Corentin Moutet -200 -1.5 (+120) Under 22.5 (-118)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Michelsen and his team at the Estoril Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Michelsen is once again close to winning a title on grass. He reached the finals in Newport last year but couldn't make it past Marcos Giron. The American has an efficient all-around game with clean groundstrokes off both wings.

Moutet, meanwhile, has defeated higher-ranked opponents such as Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz this year. Consistency has been a challenge for the Frenchman, who relies on his versatile all-around game. He has a great chance to reach his first final after five years on Friday.

Both players deserve a spot in the finals, but Moutet's run has been more impressive so far. He has managed to find a solution against high-quality opponents and has handled his matches brilliantly in Mallorca. If the Frenchman begins well, he should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Moutet to win in straight sets.

