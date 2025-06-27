  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Mallorca Open 2025
  • Mallorca Championships 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Mallorca Championships 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Published Jun 27, 2025 07:33 GMT
Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet - Image Source: Getty
Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet - Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet

Date: June 27, 2025

Tournament: Mallorca Championships

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Santa Ponsa, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet preview

Michelsen in action at the Halle Open - Source: Getty
Michelsen in action at the Halle Open - Source: Getty

Alex Michelsen will take on Corentin Moutet in the semifinal of the Mallorca Championships.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Michelsen has had a propitious season so far. After a semifinal run in Delray Beach, he reached the quarterfinals in Houston and clinched the title in Estoril. He outclassed Andrea Pellegrino to win his first title on clay, 6-4, 6-4.

The American entered Mallorca after another quarterfinal appearance in Halle. He started his campaign with hard-fought wins over Brandon Holt and Roberto Bautista Agut in the first two rounds. Michelsen outclassed Bautista Agut in straight sets.

Ad
Moutet at the HSBC Championships - Day Eleven - Source: Getty
Moutet at the HSBC Championships - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Corentin Moutet has raised his level in the last few months. After a second-round exit in Paris, he reached the last 16 in Stuttgart and London. Despite a valiant effort against Jacob Fearnley, the Brit defeated him at the Queen's Club Championships, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Ad

Moutet started his campaign in Mallorca by cruising past Pedro Martinez and Daniel Altmaier in the first two rounds. He then eliminated Learner Tien in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 7-5. The Frenchman has reached the semifinals on tour for the first time this year.

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1.

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Alex Michelsen +154+1.5 (-175)Over 22.5 (-120)
Corentin Moutet-200-1.5 (+120)Under 22.5 (-118)
Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Michelsen and his team at the Estoril Open 2025 - Source: Getty
Michelsen and his team at the Estoril Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Michelsen is once again close to winning a title on grass. He reached the finals in Newport last year but couldn't make it past Marcos Giron. The American has an efficient all-around game with clean groundstrokes off both wings.

Ad

Moutet, meanwhile, has defeated higher-ranked opponents such as Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz this year. Consistency has been a challenge for the Frenchman, who relies on his versatile all-around game. He has a great chance to reach his first final after five years on Friday.

Both players deserve a spot in the finals, but Moutet's run has been more impressive so far. He has managed to find a solution against high-quality opponents and has handled his matches brilliantly in Mallorca. If the Frenchman begins well, he should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Moutet to win in straight sets.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications