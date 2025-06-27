Mallorca Championships 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet
Date: June 27, 2025
Tournament: Mallorca Championships
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Santa Ponsa, Spain
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €596,035
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet preview
Alex Michelsen will take on Corentin Moutet in the semifinal of the Mallorca Championships.
Michelsen has had a propitious season so far. After a semifinal run in Delray Beach, he reached the quarterfinals in Houston and clinched the title in Estoril. He outclassed Andrea Pellegrino to win his first title on clay, 6-4, 6-4.
The American entered Mallorca after another quarterfinal appearance in Halle. He started his campaign with hard-fought wins over Brandon Holt and Roberto Bautista Agut in the first two rounds. Michelsen outclassed Bautista Agut in straight sets.
Meanwhile, Corentin Moutet has raised his level in the last few months. After a second-round exit in Paris, he reached the last 16 in Stuttgart and London. Despite a valiant effort against Jacob Fearnley, the Brit defeated him at the Queen's Club Championships, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Moutet started his campaign in Mallorca by cruising past Pedro Martinez and Daniel Altmaier in the first two rounds. He then eliminated Learner Tien in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 7-5. The Frenchman has reached the semifinals on tour for the first time this year.
Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1.
Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Alex Michelsen vs Corentin Moutet prediction
Michelsen is once again close to winning a title on grass. He reached the finals in Newport last year but couldn't make it past Marcos Giron. The American has an efficient all-around game with clean groundstrokes off both wings.
Moutet, meanwhile, has defeated higher-ranked opponents such as Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz this year. Consistency has been a challenge for the Frenchman, who relies on his versatile all-around game. He has a great chance to reach his first final after five years on Friday.
Both players deserve a spot in the finals, but Moutet's run has been more impressive so far. He has managed to find a solution against high-quality opponents and has handled his matches brilliantly in Mallorca. If the Frenchman begins well, he should be able to come out on top.
Pick: Moutet to win in straight sets.