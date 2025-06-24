Mallorca Championships 2025: Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien

Date: June 25, 2025

Tournament: Mallorca Championships

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Santa Ponsa, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien preview

Ben Shelton at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ben Shelton and Learner Tien will clash in an all-American second-round showdown at the Mallorca Championships 2025.

Trending

Following a fourth-round finish at the French Open, Shelton commenced his grass season at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He beat Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Jiri Lehecka in straight sets before losing to top seed Alexander Zverev in two tie-breaks in the semifinals.

Shelton's next tournament was the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. He took on lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the first round and lost to him 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4). As the top seed at the Mallorca Championships, he received a bye into the second round.

While Shelton received a bye here, Tien was up against wildcard Justin Engel in the first round. The American previously made the second round in Stuttgart but failed to clear the qualifying stage in Halle. He proved to be too good for the German youngster, breaking his serve once in each set to score a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton







Learner Tien







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien prediction

Learner Tien at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tien improved his record for the season to 9-13 with his win over Engel. It marked his third win since the start of March. He made a splashy start to the year, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open as a qualifier with a win over Daniil Medvedev to boot. He also upset Zverev a month later in Acapulco.

However, Tien has struggled to get going for the past few months. He will be keen to get his affairs in order ahead of his Wimbledon debut. He didn't drop his serve even once in the previous round against Engel and saved all five break points that he faced.

Shelton's solid start to his grass season came undone with an early exit from Queen's Club. Both of his previous losses were quite similar, going down to his opponents in two tie-breaks. He also failed to create a single break point chance in both of those losses.

This is the first grass swing of Tien's career. This naturally makes Shelton the favorite, considering he has been playing on the surface since 2023. If he is able to up his return game, the lack of which led to his most recent losses, then he should be able to beat his younger compatriot.

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More