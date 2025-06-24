Mallorca Championships 2025: Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien
Date: June 25, 2025
Tournament: Mallorca Championships
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Santa Ponsa, Spain
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €596,035
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien preview
Ben Shelton and Learner Tien will clash in an all-American second-round showdown at the Mallorca Championships 2025.
Following a fourth-round finish at the French Open, Shelton commenced his grass season at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He beat Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Jiri Lehecka in straight sets before losing to top seed Alexander Zverev in two tie-breaks in the semifinals.
Shelton's next tournament was the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. He took on lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the first round and lost to him 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4). As the top seed at the Mallorca Championships, he received a bye into the second round.
While Shelton received a bye here, Tien was up against wildcard Justin Engel in the first round. The American previously made the second round in Stuttgart but failed to clear the qualifying stage in Halle. He proved to be too good for the German youngster, breaking his serve once in each set to score a 6-4, 6-4 win.
Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien prediction
Tien improved his record for the season to 9-13 with his win over Engel. It marked his third win since the start of March. He made a splashy start to the year, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open as a qualifier with a win over Daniil Medvedev to boot. He also upset Zverev a month later in Acapulco.
However, Tien has struggled to get going for the past few months. He will be keen to get his affairs in order ahead of his Wimbledon debut. He didn't drop his serve even once in the previous round against Engel and saved all five break points that he faced.
Shelton's solid start to his grass season came undone with an early exit from Queen's Club. Both of his previous losses were quite similar, going down to his opponents in two tie-breaks. He also failed to create a single break point chance in both of those losses.
This is the first grass swing of Tien's career. This naturally makes Shelton the favorite, considering he has been playing on the surface since 2023. If he is able to up his return game, the lack of which led to his most recent losses, then he should be able to beat his younger compatriot.
Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.