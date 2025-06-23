Mallorca Championships 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Learner Tien vs Justin Engel, Gabriel Diallo vs Jaume Munar

First-round matches will continue on Day 2 (June 23, Monday) of the Mallorca Championships 2025. Daniel Altmaier and Laslo Djere were the first two winners of the latest edition of the tournament.

Altmaier needed three sets to dispatch former top 10 player Fabio Fognini in the first round on Sunday. Djere got the job done in straight sets to eliminate Bu Yunchaokete from the tournament.

With Wimbledon less than a week away, this will be the final opportunity for players to get some much-needed wins on grass under their belts. On that note, here are the predictions for some of the first-round matches lined up on Day 2 of the Mallorca Championships 2025:

#1. Learner Tien vs Justin Engel

Tien kicked off his grass season at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. Up against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round, they split the first two sets between them. However, the Japanese threw in the towel at the start of the third set due to an injury and retired.

Tien took on Brandon Nakashima in the second round and lost to him in straight sets. He failed to advance beyond the qualifying rounds in Halle last week. Engel received a wildcard to compete in the Mallorca Championships. He made the last eight in Stuttgart with wins over James Duckworth and Alex Michelsen before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Engel went down in the qualifying rounds in Halle after that. He has an overall record of 3-3 this season, while Tien has an 8-13 record and has won only two of his last 12 matches. The latter's slump gives the German teenager an edge to score another noteworthy win, despite just starting out on the tour.

Predicted winner: Justin Engel

#2. Ethan Quinn vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Ethan Quinn at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Quinn's third-round showing at the French Open marked one of the best results of his blossoming career so far. However, he made a disappointing start to his grass swing after failing to qualify for the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. He redeemed himself at the Mallorca Championships, staging a comeback in both of his qualifying matches to make the main draw.

Last week's HSBC Championships at Queen's Club was Ugo Carabelli's first tournament on grass this year. He was shown the door by Reilly Opelka in the first round itself. The loss extended his losing streak to three matches. He's yet to win a match on grass in his career, going 0-3 in qualifying and main draw matches so far.

Quinn has a 2-2 record in main draw matches on grass and a 4-3 record including his qualifying matches. While he's a rookie on grass, he will be the favorite to win this match considering Ugo Carabelli's record on the surface.

Predicted winner: Ethan Quinn

#3. Gabriel Diallo vs Jaume Munar

Diallo kicked off his grass season with a title at the Libema Open. He beat top 30 players Ugo Humbert and Karen Khachanov en route to the title and even saved a couple of match points in the second round against Jordan Thompson. It was his maiden title on the ATP Tour.

Diallo then headed to Queen's Club, where his unbeaten run came to an end in the second round against Jiri Lehecka. Munar started his grass swing in Queen's Club, where he advanced to the second round following Thompson's mid-match retirement.

Munar threw the kitchen sink at Carlos Alcaraz for over three hours and even led 4-2 in the third set during their second-round showdown. However, he ultimately lost the match.

Diallo's 6-1 record on grass this year overshadows Munar's 4-12 career record on the surface. The former will be the favorite to win this duel, though if the latter displays the form from his Alcaraz match, then he does have a shot to win this match.

Predicted winner: Gabriel Diallo

#4. Nishesh Basavareddy vs Hamad Medjedovic

Nishesh Basavareddy will be making his debut at the Mallorca Championships. (Photo: Getty)

Basavareddy's time on grass began with a first-round exit from the Libema Open. He came through the qualifying rounds of the Mallorca Championships with wins over Botic van de Zandschulp and Mariano Navone. Medjedovic fell in the qualifying rounds at Queen's Club, his only prior tournament on grass this year.

Both are looking for their first main draw win on grass this year. This is the first grass swing of Basavareddy's career. While Medjedovic has competed on the surface since 2023, he has a 1-2 record at the main draw level and a 7-5 record including qualifying matches.

While this will be the first main draw meeting between them, they did meet in the final qualifying round of the US Open 2024. Medjedovic came out on top back then and considering he has outperformed Basavareddy this year, he will be expected to repeat the feat yet again.

Predicted winner: Hamad Medjedovic

