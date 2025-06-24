Mallorca Championships 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Ethan Quinn vs Tallon Griekspoor, Gabriel Diallo vs Laslo Djere

A mix of first and second-round matches will be contested on Day 3 (June 24, Tuesday) of the Mallorca Championships 2025. Fifth seed Alexandre Muller became the first seeded player to be eliminated from the tournament.

Roman Safiullin beat Muller 7-6 (5), 7-5 to reach the second round. Corentin Moutet staged a comeback to oust Pedro Maritnez in three sets. Learner Tien beat Justin Engel 6-4, 6-4 to advance further.

With another day of interesting matches lined up, here are the predictions for some of the singles matches set to take place on Day 3 of the Mallorca Championships 2025:

#1. Ethan Quinn vs Tallon Griekspoor (R2)

Quinn came through the qualifying rounds of the Mallorca Championships, staging a comeback to win both of his matches. He had it fairly easy against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round, beating him 6-2, 6-3. He erased all three break points against him, and won over 70 percent of his first and second serve points.

As one of the top four seeds in Mallorca, Griekspoor received a bye into the second round. This will be his first match since he was forced to retire due to an injury in the fourth round of the French Open.

While Griekspoor has won a title on grass, his record at Wimbledon stands at 2-4. He has a 16-11 record on the surface overall. Quinn has played only five main draw matches on grass in his career. Despite his lack of experience, he will be the favorite to win this contest. His opponent's lack of match play on grass and recent injury could hinder him, thus paving the path for the American's success.

Predicted winner: Ethan Quinn

#2. Roberto Bautista Agut vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (R1)

Roberto Bautista Agut is a former runner-up at the Mallorca Championships. (Photo: Getty)

Bautista Agut had a disappointing start to his grass swing, crashing out in the first round of the Libema Open. He raised his level to beat the likes of Jakub Mensik and Holger Rune en route to the semifinals of the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. His campaign came to an end with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

Etcheverry was also sent packing in the first round of the Libema Open. He saved match points against Andrey Rublev at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle to make the quarterfinals. He was then beaten by Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

Agut won his maiden career title on grass at the Libema Open 2014. He is a former finalist at the Mallorca Championships, going down to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 final. He also made the Wimbledon semifinals in 2019. With a 53-25 career record on grass, he's one of the few active players to have done well on the surface.

Etcheverry, on the other hand, has a 4-8 career record on the surface. The disparity in their results is far too wide to ignore. Furthermore, Bautista Agut also won their only prior encounter in Antwerp last year. The Spaniard will be the heavy favorite to win this match.

Predicted winner: Roberto Bautista Agut

#3. Gabriel Diallo vs Laslo Djere (R2)

Diallo got his grass season underway by winning the Libema Open, his maiden title on the ATP Tour. He made a second-round exit from last week's HSBC Championships. He kicked off his run at the Mallorca Championships with a 7-5, 6-3 win over home hope Jaume Munar.

Djere arrived in Mallorca having lost in the first round of his last two tournaments on grass and on an overall four-match losing streak. He snapped his losing skid with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Bu Yunchaokete in his opener here.

Djere leads their rivalry 1-0, winning their only encounter at the Davis Cup Finals 2022 in straight sets. However, Diallo has come a long way since then. He's having a breakthrough year, especially on grass. He has a 7-1 record on grass this year, while his opponent's career record stands at 8-16. The Canadian's current momentum should help him fend off any challenge from his older rival.

Predicted winner: Gabriel Diallo

#4. Brandon Holt vs Benjamin Bonzi (R1)

Brandon Holt at the Australian Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Holt began his grass swing with a semifinal finish at the Birmingham Challenger, though he failed to win a match in his next two tournaments. He beat Adam Walton and Elias Ymer to book his spot in the main draw of the Mallorca Championships.

Bonzi is looking for his first main draw win on grass, having stumbled at the first hurdle in Stuttgart and Halle in recent weeks. He has a 9-10 career record on grass and has lost his last five matches on the surface. His previous win came in July 2022 in Newport.

This will be Holt's first main draw match on grass at the ATP level. This does tip the scales in Bonzi's favor by a slight margin, though his losing streak on grass does even things out. The American could manage to pull off an upset given his opponent's ongoing struggles on grass.

Predicted winner: Brandon Holt

