Mallorca Championships 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien, Bernard Tomic vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Day 4 of the 2025 Mallorca Championships (June 25) will see second-round action, consisting of four men's singles matches. Top seed Ben Shelton is set to headline the day as he takes on compatriot Learner Tien in his tournament opener.
Other top-seeded players in action will be third-seeded Alex Micheslen, who will take on Brandon Holt, along with seventh-seeded and local favorite Roberto Bautista Agut, who will be taking on Bernard Tomic. Eighth-seeded Daniel Altmaier will also be in action, taking on Corentin Moutet.
Let's take a look at some of the matches set to take place on Day 4 at the 2025 Mallorca Championships
Ben Shelton vs Learner Tien
Top seed Ben Shelton will begin his campaign at the 2025 Mallorca Championships against Learner Tien in the second round.
Shelton's best results so far this year have been reaching the final of the BMW Open and the semifinal of the Australian Open, where he lost against Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner, respectively. At the Mallorca Championships, he received a bye in the first round.
For Learner Tien, his best results in 2025 are reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open (lost against Lorenzo Sonego) and reaching the quarterfinals in Acapulco as a qualifier (lost against Tomas Machac). At the Mallorca Championships, he started with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Justin Engel in the first round.
These two players have not previously played, but Shelton is the favorite to win as he is the top seed.
Predicted winner- Ben Shelton
Bernard Tomic vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Former Top-20 player Bernard Tomic will take on seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the 2025 Mallorca Championships.
Tomic has mostly played on the ITF circuit in 2025, with his best result being reaching the semifinal in the event in Nottingham, where he lost against George Loffhagen. At the Mallorca Championships, he began with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win against Jesper de Jong and a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Aleksandar Kovecevic to enter the main draw. He began his campaign with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Rinki Hijikata in the first round.
Roberto Bautista Agut is coming into Mallorca on the back of his best result of 2025, reaching the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championships. He won against the likes of Nuno Borges, Jakub Mensik, and Holger Rune to reach the last-four, where he lost against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. At the Mallorca Championships, he started with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round.
Bautista Agut has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head over Tomic, with his last win coming at the 2019 Canadian Open. The Spaniard is the favorite for the upcoming match as well, based on his current form.
Predicted winner- Roberto Bautista Agut
Alex Michelsen vs Brandon Holt
Third seed Alex Micheslen will take on fellow countryman Brandon Holt in the second round of the 2025 Mallorca Championships.
Michelsen has a 20-15 win /loss record in 2025, including Challenger matches. On the main Tour, his best result was reaching the semifinal in Delray Beach, while he did win a title in Estoril on the Challenger Tour. He received a bye in the first round of the Mallorca Championships.
Brandon Holt has extensively played on the Challenger Tour this season, winning two titles in Nonthaburi and Bengaluru and also reaching the final of the Pune Challenger. At Mallorca, he started with a 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (0) win against Adam Walton and a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Elias Ymer to enter the main draw. He began his campaign with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Benjamin Bonzi in the first round.
This will be the first meeting between the two players, but Michelsen is the favorite to win as he is the seeded player.
Predicted winner- Alex Michelsen