Mallorca Championships 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic, Alex Michelsen vs Roberto Bautista Agut

The 2025 Mallorca Championships is hosting some of the best players in the world. The grass-court event is part of the ATP 250 series on tour.

Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the top two seeds at the event. While the Canadian is still alive in Mallorca, Learner Tien eliminated Shelton in the second round.

Spaniards Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez also featured at the championships. Both players were expected to make a deep run, but couldn't make it past the first round.

With the semifinal spots up for grabs, let's look at the exciting matches and predictions lined up for Day Four:

#1) Gabriel Diallo vs Tallon Griekspoor

Diallo at the Mallorca Championships - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

First up, Gabriel Diallo will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships.

Diallo is quickly making a name for himself on the main tour. After a quarterfinal run in Madrid, he showed his class by winning the title in Rosmalen. The Canadian started his campaign in Mallorca with solid wins over Jaume Munar and Laslo Djere in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, Tallon Griekspoor has made a good start to the season. After a quarterfinal run in Hamburg, he reached the fourth round in Munich. The Dutchman defeated Ethan Quinn in the second round of the Mallorca Championships, 6-4, 7-5.

Despite Griekspoor's experience on tour, Diallo might be able to capitalize on his current form and win this bout.

Predicted Winner: Gabriel Diallo

#2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic

Auger Aliassime at the Mallorca Championships - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Second, Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Hamad Medjedovic in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships.

Alissime has made a promising start to the season with a title-winning run in Montpellier and a runner-up finish in Dubai. He also reached the semifinal of the Boss Open but lost to Taylor Fritz in straight sets. The Canadian started his campaign in Mallorca by breezing past Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-3 in the second round.

Meanwhile, Hamad Medjedovic is one of the exciting new prospects on tour. The Serb secured a runner-up finish in Marseille and reached the third round in Paris. He started his campaign with hard-fought wins over Nishesh Basavareddy and Roman Safiullin in the first two rounds.

Medjedovic is one of the most powerful hitters on tour. He showed his resilience with a three-set win over Safiullin and could give the Canadian a run for his money in the quarterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Hamad Medjedovic

#3) Alex Michelsen vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Third, Alex Michelsen will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals.

After a quarterfinal run in Houston, Michelsen clinched his maiden title on clay in Estoril (Challenger). The American also reached the quartefinals in Halle last week but lost to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. He continued his decent form in Mallorca as he outfoxed Brandon Holt in the first round, 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Roberto Bautista Agut has revived his season on grass. After early exits in Paris and Rosmalen, he reached the semifinal of the Queen's Club Championships in London. The Spaniard continued to build momentum by defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Bernard Tomic in Mallorca. He eliminated Tomic in the last round, 6-3, 6-3.

Bautista Agut looks to mean business in Mallorca and will fancy his chances after a splendid run in London. The Spaniard should be able to absorb the early pressure from Michelsen and provide the killer blow in the quarterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Bautista Agut

#4) Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet

Lastly, Learner Tien will lock horns with Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals.

Tien is making the right moves on the main tour. After a fourth-round appearance in Melbourne, he reached the quarterfinals in Acapulco and the second round in Stuttgart. The American stunned Ben Shelton in the second round of the Mallorca Championships, 6-4, 7-6(2).

Moutet, meanwhile, is slowly raising his level on tour. After a fourth-round exit in Rome, he reached the second round in Stuttgart and London. The Frenchman began his campaign in Mallorca with a solid win against Pedro Martinez and then humbled Daniel Altmaier in the second round. He defeated the eighth seed in straight sets, 7-6(3), 7-6(3).

Moutet has shown his potential in the last few weeks and is close to making a significant impact on tour. An even contest will be on the cards in the quarterfinal, but considering their record at the highest level, Moutel might just sneak through to the last four.

Predicted Winner: Corentin Moutet

