Mallorca Championships 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: June 24, 2025

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: € 596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

In Pictire: Felix Auger-Aliassime (Getty)

Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will start his campaign at the 2025 Mallorca Championships with a second-round clash against Arthur Rinderknech.

Auger-Aliassime has had a strong 2025 season so far, having won 23 of the 38 matches he has played. He secured titles in Adelaide and Montpellier, beating the likes of Sebastian Korda and Aleksandar Kovacevic in the finals, respectively.

So far in 2025, Auger-Aliassime has a 3-2 win/ loss record on grass. He reached the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open with wins over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Justin Engel, but lost 4-6, 6-7 (5) against eventual champion Taylor Fritz. The Canadian was then in action in Halle, where he won his first-round match against Laslo Djere, but lost 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 against Karen Khachanov in the next round. At Mallorca, he received an opening-round bye due to his seeding.

Including Challenger-level matches, Arthur Rinderknech has a poor 12-21 record in the 2025 season. Before the grass season, the Frenchman could not get past the second round at any of the events. That trend continued in Stuttgart, where he lost 6-7 (4), 3-6 against Marton Fucsovics in the second round.

However, Rinderknech had his best result of 2025 in his previous event at the Queen's Club Championships. As a qualifier, he defeated the likes of Corentin Moutet, Ben Shelton, and Reilly Opelka to reach the quarterfinals, where he lost 5-7, 4-6 against Carlos Alcaraz. He started his campaign at the Mallorca Championships with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Damir Dzumhur in the first round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -285 -1.5 (-110) Over 23.5 (-115) Arthur Rinderknech +210 +1.5 (-130) Under 23.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Grass has been the best surface for Auger-Aliassime, as he has a 63 percent win rate on it. He has reached two grass-court finals in his career, the last of which was at the 2021 Stuttgart Open, where he lost 6-7 (2), 3-6 against Marin Cilic.

Meanwhile, Arthur Rinderknech has yet to reach a grass-court final in his career, whether it be on the main Tour or the ITF Tour. However, the Frenchman's only Top-10 win came on grass, when he won against Ben Shelton at Queen's Club last week.

Track record on grass courts and current seeding make Auger-Aliassime the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets

