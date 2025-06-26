Mallorca Championships 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic

Date: June 26, 2025

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: € 596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic preview

In Picture: Auger-Aliassime in action (Getty)

One of the quarterfinals at the 2025 Mallorca Championships will feature second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime taking on Hamad Medjedovic for a place in the last four.

Auger-Aliassime's performances in 2025 have been impressive as the Canadian reached three hard-court finals at the beginning of the year, winning titles in Adelaide and Montpellier, and also reaching the final in Dubai, where he lost against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

After a poor clay-court season (3-6 win/loss record), Auger-Aliassime began his grass-court season with a semifinal run in Stuttgart, losing 4-6, 6-7 (5) against Taylor Fritz. He next played in Halle, losing against Karen Khachanov in the second round. At the Mallorca Championships, he got a bye in the opening round and then started his campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.

Meanwhile, Hamad Medjedovic had his best result of 2025 at the Open 13 in Marseille, where he lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Ugo Humbert. He also won the Oeiras 1 Challenger event, winning 6-1, 6-3 against Liam Draxl in the final.

Medjedovic began his grass-court season at the Queen's Club Championships, where he lost against Adam Walton in the qualifiers. At the Mallorca Championships, he won 6-0, 6-4 against Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round and then won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4) against Roman Safiullin in the second round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head

These two players were scheduled to play at Doha this year, but Auger-Aliassime won as Medjedovic withdrew from the match, keeping the head-to-head at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime TBD TBD TBD Hamad Medjedovic TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction

Auger-Aliassime had his best grass-court results at the Stuttgart Open, reaching the final in 2019 and 2021, losing against Matteo Berrettini and Marin Cilic, respectively. The Canadian is also a former quarterfinalist at Wimbledon, having reached the last eight in 2021.

Medjedovic has yet to reach a final on grass in his career, as both his career finals have come on the hard courts. Even on the Challenger Tour, he has won titles on hard and clay courts but has not played a grass-court final.

Auger-Aliassime is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match, given his seeding and track record on grass.

Pick- Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets

