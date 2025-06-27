Mallorca Championships 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (4) Tallon Griekspoor
Date: June 27, 2025
Tournament: Mallorca Championships
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Santa Ponsa, Spain
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €596,035
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tallon Griekspoor preview
Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the semifinals of the Mallorca Championships 2025.
After a first-round bye, Auger-Aliassime commenced his run in Mallorca with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Arthur Rinderknech. He was up against Hamad Medjedovic in the quarterfinals. The Canadian went down a break in the first set and never recovered, thus costing him the set.
Auger-Aliassime responded sternly after losing the set, conceding only one game in the second set to level the proceedings. He needed only one break of serve in the deciding set to wrap up a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 comeback win.
Griekspoor received a bye into the second round, where he beat Ethan Quinn 7-5, 6-4. He took on sixth seed Gabriel Diallo for a spot in the semifinals. The Dutch player remained a step ahead of his opponent throughout the match. A single break of serve in each set proved to be more than enough for him to register a 6-4, 6-4 win.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head
Auger-Aliassime leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous and only encounter at the Libema Open 2022 in two tight sets.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tallon Griekspoor odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction
Auger-Aliassime previously reached the semifinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart and followed it up with a second-round exit from the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. He improved his record on grass this season to 5-2 by reaching the semifinals of the Mallorca Open. He has won an average of 78 percent of points behind his first serve this week.
Griekspoor has dropped his serve only once across his two matches in Mallorca, his first tournament of the grass swing. He sustained an injury during his fourth-round match against Alexander Zverev at the French Open a few weeks ago and missed the start of the grass season.
Auger-Aliassime won their previous meeting, which was also on grass, in two tie-breaks. He has a 27-15 record on grass, while Grieskpoor has a 18-11 record on the surface. The latter does have a title on grass, winning the Libema Open 2023. The Canadian, meanwhile, has a couple of runner-up trophies.
Auger-Aliassime has already won more matches on grass this year than he did in the last two seasons combined. He started this year on a high note, winning a couple of titles by February. However, his form took a hit after that but he seems to be finding his footing since stepping on grass. Both are capable players on the surface, though Auger-Aliassime's better record on grass, along with his superior serve, tilts this contest in his favor.
Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.