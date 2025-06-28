  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Mallorca Open 2025
  • Mallorca Championships 2025 Final: Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Mallorca Championships 2025 Final: Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By SAGNIK DATTA
Published Jun 28, 2025 03:22 GMT
Corentin Moutet (L) vs Tallon Griekspoor (R) preview, (Source: Getty Images)
Corentin Moutet (L) vs Tallon Griekspoor (R) preview, (Source: Getty Images)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Corentin Moutet vs (4) Tallon Griekspoor

Date: June 28, 2025

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: € 596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

In Picture: Moutet in action (Getty)
In Picture: Moutet in action (Getty)

The final of the 2025 Mallorca Championships will feature Corentin Moutet taking on fourth seed Tallon Griekspoor. Reaching the final in Mallorca has been Moutet's best performance in 2025. His previous best in the season was reaching the fourth round of the Italian Open, losing 6-1, 4-6, 3-6 against Jack Draper.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At the Mallorca Championships, Moutet began his campaign with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 win against Pedro Martinez in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) win over eighth seed Daniel Altmaier in the second round. He kept up the momentum with a 6-2, 7-5 against Learner Tien in the quarterfinals, and then won 6-4, 7-6 (3) against third seed Alex Michelsen to reach his first final of the season.

This is the second final of the year for Tallon Griekspoor, as the Dutchman previously reached the summit clash at Marrakech, losing against Luciano Darderi. He also reached the semifinal of the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Ad

At the Mallorca Championships, Griekspoor began with an opening-round bye and defeated American qualifier Ethan Quinn 7-5, 6-4 in the second round. He won 6-4, 6-4 against an in-form sixth-seeded Gabriel Diallo in the quarterfinals, and then won 6-4, 6-4 against the second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal.

Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Ad

Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Corentin MoutetTBDTBDTBD
Tallon GriekspoorTBDTBDTBD
Ad

(Odds will be updated once available.)

Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

This is the first time Moutet has reached a final on grass in his career. His only career final came on the hard court at the 2020 Qatar Open, where he lost 2-6, 6-7 (3) against Andrey Rublev. He has won more than ten titles on the Challenger and the ITF Tours, but all of them have come on the hard and clay courts.

Ad

This is the second grass-court final for Griekspoor in his career. He previously reached the final of the 2023 Libema Open and won the title against Jordan Thompson, winning 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Given that the match is on grass, Griekspoor is the favorite for the title as he is the seeded player and has a better track record on the surface.

Pick- Griekspoor to win in straight sets.

About the author
SAGNIK DATTA

SAGNIK DATTA

Twitter icon

Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.

Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.

He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications