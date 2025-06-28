Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Corentin Moutet vs (4) Tallon Griekspoor

Date: June 28, 2025

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: € 596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

In Picture: Moutet in action (Getty)

The final of the 2025 Mallorca Championships will feature Corentin Moutet taking on fourth seed Tallon Griekspoor. Reaching the final in Mallorca has been Moutet's best performance in 2025. His previous best in the season was reaching the fourth round of the Italian Open, losing 6-1, 4-6, 3-6 against Jack Draper.

Ad

Trending

At the Mallorca Championships, Moutet began his campaign with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 win against Pedro Martinez in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) win over eighth seed Daniel Altmaier in the second round. He kept up the momentum with a 6-2, 7-5 against Learner Tien in the quarterfinals, and then won 6-4, 7-6 (3) against third seed Alex Michelsen to reach his first final of the season.

This is the second final of the year for Tallon Griekspoor, as the Dutchman previously reached the summit clash at Marrakech, losing against Luciano Darderi. He also reached the semifinal of the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Ad

At the Mallorca Championships, Griekspoor began with an opening-round bye and defeated American qualifier Ethan Quinn 7-5, 6-4 in the second round. He won 6-4, 6-4 against an in-form sixth-seeded Gabriel Diallo in the quarterfinals, and then won 6-4, 6-4 against the second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal.

Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Ad

Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Corentin Moutet TBD TBD TBD Tallon Griekspoor TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available.)

Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

This is the first time Moutet has reached a final on grass in his career. His only career final came on the hard court at the 2020 Qatar Open, where he lost 2-6, 6-7 (3) against Andrey Rublev. He has won more than ten titles on the Challenger and the ITF Tours, but all of them have come on the hard and clay courts.

Ad

This is the second grass-court final for Griekspoor in his career. He previously reached the final of the 2023 Libema Open and won the title against Jordan Thompson, winning 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Given that the match is on grass, Griekspoor is the favorite for the title as he is the seeded player and has a better track record on the surface.

Pick- Griekspoor to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More