Match Details
Fixture: Corentin Moutet vs (4) Tallon Griekspoor
Date: June 28, 2025
Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2025
Round: Final
Venue: Santa Ponsa Tennis Academy, Spain
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: € 596,035
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor preview
The final of the 2025 Mallorca Championships will feature Corentin Moutet taking on fourth seed Tallon Griekspoor. Reaching the final in Mallorca has been Moutet's best performance in 2025. His previous best in the season was reaching the fourth round of the Italian Open, losing 6-1, 4-6, 3-6 against Jack Draper.
At the Mallorca Championships, Moutet began his campaign with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 win against Pedro Martinez in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) win over eighth seed Daniel Altmaier in the second round. He kept up the momentum with a 6-2, 7-5 against Learner Tien in the quarterfinals, and then won 6-4, 7-6 (3) against third seed Alex Michelsen to reach his first final of the season.
This is the second final of the year for Tallon Griekspoor, as the Dutchman previously reached the summit clash at Marrakech, losing against Luciano Darderi. He also reached the semifinal of the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
At the Mallorca Championships, Griekspoor began with an opening-round bye and defeated American qualifier Ethan Quinn 7-5, 6-4 in the second round. He won 6-4, 6-4 against an in-form sixth-seeded Gabriel Diallo in the quarterfinals, and then won 6-4, 6-4 against the second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal.
Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor odds
(Odds will be updated once available.)
Corentin Moutet vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction
This is the first time Moutet has reached a final on grass in his career. His only career final came on the hard court at the 2020 Qatar Open, where he lost 2-6, 6-7 (3) against Andrey Rublev. He has won more than ten titles on the Challenger and the ITF Tours, but all of them have come on the hard and clay courts.
This is the second grass-court final for Griekspoor in his career. He previously reached the final of the 2023 Libema Open and won the title against Jordan Thompson, winning 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Given that the match is on grass, Griekspoor is the favorite for the title as he is the seeded player and has a better track record on the surface.
Pick- Griekspoor to win in straight sets.