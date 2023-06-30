Mallorca Championships Final 2023: Christopher Eubanks vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Christopher Eubanks vs (4) Adrian Mannarino

Date: Saturday, June 30

Tournament: Mallorca Championships 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Mallorca, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €984,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Christopher Eubanks vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Eubanks is into his first ATP Tour final.

Unseeded American Christopher Eubanks takes on fourth seed Adrian Mannarino in the Mallorca final.

The 77th-ranked Eubanks' best week of his career continued against South African Lloyd Harris in the last four. Playing his first tour-level semi-final, the American made a slow start, dropping the first set 6-4.

He drew parity by conceding only three games in the second set but was in trouble when he fell behind 0-40 while serving at 4-5 in the decider. To his credit, the 27-year-old saved all three championship points and two more in the ensuing tiebreak, which he won 11-9, to reach his first final on tour.

Eubanks, now 11-10 on the season, said after the win:

“I was just out here trying to fight and figure it out. ... I just said, ‘I’m going to try and keep finding my rhythm on serve.’ That’s been the key to my success this week. I was able to do that, I was able to continue to fight.”

Meanwhile, the 43rd-ranked Mannarino knocked out Yannik Hanfmann in straight sets to reach his first final of the season. The French left-hander needed a tiebreak to take the opener before conceding four games in the second set to cross the finish line.

With the win, the 34-year-old improves to 20-14 on the season as he looks to reign supreme on grass for the first time since 2019 's-Hertogenbosch.

Christopher Eubanks vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Eubanks won his lone meeting with Mannarino in the Miami fourth round this year in two tiebreaks.

Christopher Eubanks vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Christopher Eubanks vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino is into the final

Both Eubanks and Mannarino are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Eubanks is a big server, powerful hitter off either flank and good mover. Mannarino, meanwhile, has more modest weapons but edges the American in terms of experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on grass. While Eubanks has gone 6-4 on the surface - with four of those wins coming this week - Mannarino is 64-44 on the surface.

Meanwhile, Eubanks has gone the distance in three of his four matches this week, while Mannarino has dropped one set in three matches. Nevertheless, expect the in-form American to win his first ATP tour title.

Pick: Eubanks in three sets

