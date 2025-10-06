Mallorca Women's Championships 2025: Arantxa Rus vs Oleksandra Oliynykova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Arantxa Rus vs Oleksandra Oliynykova

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: Mallorca Women's Championships

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Mallorca, Spain

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | Worldwide - WTA Unlocked

Arantxa Rus vs Oleksandra Oliynykova preview

Arantxa Rus at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Seventh seed Arantxa Rus will take on Oleksandra Oliynykova in the first round of the Mallorca Women's Championships 2025.

Following a loss to Tereza Valentova in the final round of the US Open qualifiers, Rus turned her attention to the ongoing string of clay court tournaments on the WTA 125 circuit. She started with back-to-back quarterfinals in Montreux and San Sebastian, going down to Maja Chwalinska and Tamara Korpatsch respectively.

Rus then competed in Tolentino, where she began her campaign with a straight sets win over Tara Wurth. She staged a comeback to beat Tatiana Pieri in the next round, and followed it up with a crushing 6-0, 6-1 win over Ekaterine Gorgodze in the quarterfinals. She bowed out of the tournament with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Nuria Brancaccio in the semifinals.

Oliynykova has similarly participated in the WTA 125 events on clay after losing in the first round of the US Open qualifiers. She made the semifinals in Montreux and the quarterfinals in Ljubljana. She captured the biggest title of her career in Tolentino, with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Brancaccio in the final.

Oliynykova didn't drop a set en route to the title. However, her momentum came to an immediate halt the following week, going out in the first round in Cosenza with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Oksana Selekhmeteova.

Arantxa Rus vs Oleksandra Oliynykova head-to-head

Rus leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous meeting at the ITF tournament in Koper earlier this year in three sets.

Arantxa Rus vs Oleksandra Oliynykova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Arantxa Rus +120 -1.5 (+250) Over 21.5 (-110) Oleksandra Oliynykova -165 +1.5 (-400) Under 21.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Arantxa Rus vs Oleksandra Oliynykova prediction

Arantxa Rus at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Rus has an even 29-29 record this year, with 25 of those wins coming on clay. Her best result has been a runner-up finish at the ITF tournament in Maspalomas. Oliynykova has a 40-14 record this season. She has won four titles on the ITF circuit so far and one at the WTA 125 level. All of her wins this year have come on clay.

The two crossed paths earlier this year in Koper and Rus came out on top on that occasion in three hard-fought sets. However, Oliynykova has won all of her titles this year since her loss to Rus. The Ukrainian has been in pretty solid form over barring her first-round loss a week ago. She should be able to avenge her prior loss to Rus with a win in Mallorca.

Pick: Oleksandra Oliynykova to win in three sets.

Arantxa Rus vs Oleksandra Oliynykova betting tips

Tip 1: Oleksandra Oliynykova to win.

Tip 2: Each player will win at least one set.

Tip 3: The match will feature at least 28 games.

