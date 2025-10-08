Mallorca Women's Championships 2025: Sara Bejlek vs Aneta Kladivova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Sara Bejlek vs Aneta Kladivova

Date: October 9, 2025

Tournament: Mallorca Women's Championships 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Mallorca, Spain

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $115,000

Sara Bejlek vs Aneta Kladivova preview

Bejlek is unseeded at the Mallorca Women's Championships - Source: Getty

Sara Bejlek will take on Aneta Kladivova in the second round of the Mallorca Women's Championships.

Ad

Trending

Bejlek has quickly made a name for herself on the ITF circuit. Apart from title-winning runs in Makarska and Cosenza, she also reached the semifinals in Bengaluru this year. The Czech also participated in the Prague Open, but lost to Wang Xin Yu in the last eight.

Bejlek has made a resilient start in Mallorca. She outlasted Mina Hodzic in an absorbing three-set bout, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(8). The Czech spent three hours on the court and saved eight break points in the last round.

Ad

Kladivova at the 2024 ITF World Tennis Tour - W75 Bellinzona - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Aneta Kladivova has had a modest season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Bellinzona, Ceska Lipa and Tarviso, she reached the last 16 in Bytom. The Czech has yet to make an appearance on the WTA tour in 2025.

Ad

Kladivova has been a second chance in Mallorca this week. She entered the main draw via the lucky loser system and then defeated Cristina Diaz Adrover in the first round. The 25-year-old came through in three sets and saved six break points in against Adrover.

Sara Bejlek vs Aneta Kladivova head-to-head

Bejlek and Kladivova have never met on the main tour, but the Czech did defeat Kladivova once at the 2023 ITF W60 event in Prague.

Ad

Sara Bejlek vs Aneta Kladivova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sara Bejlek Aneta Kladivova

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Sara Bejlek vs Aneta Kladivova prediction

After disappointing runs in San Sebastian and Tolentino, Bejlek steadied the ship in Cosenza. She's unbeaten in the last six matches and will be brimming with confidence for the next round.

Meanwhile, Kladivova showed her determination by edging past a talented youngster in the first round. She reached the finals at two ITF events last year and will know how to approach this match on Thursday.

Ad

Bejlek was made to work hard by Hodzic and could be slightly tired for the upcoming bout. However, considering her recent results and skill level on clay, she's most likely to win this round.

Pick: Bejlek to win in three sets.

Sara Bejlek vs Aneta Kladivova betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Kladivova to register more aces than Bejlek.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More