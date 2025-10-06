Mallorca Women's Championships 2025: Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: Mallorca Women's Championships 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Mallorca, Spain

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $115,000

Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic preview

Sara Bejlek will take on Mina Hodzic in the first round of the Mallorca Women's Championships on Tuesday.

Bejlek has already secured title-winning runs in Makarska and Cosenza this year. She entered the main draw in Melbourne and Paris via the qualifiers, but couldn't make her mark in the first round. The 19-year-old is close to breaking into the top 100 on the WTA tour.

Ad

Trending

Bejlek was outstanding at the Internazionali di Calabria last week. She started her campaign by cruising past Nuria Brancaccio and Maja Chwalinska in the initial few rounds and then overpowered Lola Radivojevic in the final. The Czech defeated Radivojevic in three sets, 6-2, 6-7(1), 6-3.

Hodzic at the 2024 ITF World Tennis Tour - W100 Cornella de Llobregat - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Mina Hodzic has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Antalya and Dijon, she also reached the quarterfinals in Nogent-sur-Marne. Despite a resilient effort against Tamila Gadamauri, the Belgian defeated her on the clay courts of Nogent-sur-Marne.

Ad

Hodzic entered the main draw in Mallorca via the qualifiers. She defeated Maryna Kolb in the first round and then brushed aside Yelyzaveta Kotliar to book her ticket to the main draw. The 23-year-old eliminated Kotliar in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(7).

Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sara Bejlek Mina Hodzic

Ad

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker (To be updated).

Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic prediction

Bejlek at the Internazionali Di Calabria - Source: Getty

Bejlek is one of the most talented youngsters on tour. She will be expected to compete more on the WTA tour in 2026. The 19-year-old has a steady all-around game and great composure on the court.

Ad

Hodzic, on the other hand, has yet to find her best potential on tour. She's done well at the ITF level, but still has a long way to go to make her mark on the main tour. The German has started well in Mallorca and will be eager to use her momentum in the first round.

Considering their results in the last few months and skill level on the court, Bejlek will have a clear edge in this round. The youngster should be able to use her versatility and begin with a win in Mallorca.

Ad

Pick: Bejlek to win in straight sets.

Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have fewer than 20 games.

Tip 2: Hodzic to register more aces than Bejlek

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More