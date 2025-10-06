Mallorca Women's Championships 2025: Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic
Date: October 7, 2025
Tournament: Mallorca Women's Championships 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Mallorca, Spain
Category: WTA 125
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $115,000
Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic preview
Sara Bejlek will take on Mina Hodzic in the first round of the Mallorca Women's Championships on Tuesday.
Bejlek has already secured title-winning runs in Makarska and Cosenza this year. She entered the main draw in Melbourne and Paris via the qualifiers, but couldn't make her mark in the first round. The 19-year-old is close to breaking into the top 100 on the WTA tour.
Bejlek was outstanding at the Internazionali di Calabria last week. She started her campaign by cruising past Nuria Brancaccio and Maja Chwalinska in the initial few rounds and then overpowered Lola Radivojevic in the final. The Czech defeated Radivojevic in three sets, 6-2, 6-7(1), 6-3.
Meanwhile, Mina Hodzic has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Antalya and Dijon, she also reached the quarterfinals in Nogent-sur-Marne. Despite a resilient effort against Tamila Gadamauri, the Belgian defeated her on the clay courts of Nogent-sur-Marne.
Hodzic entered the main draw in Mallorca via the qualifiers. She defeated Maryna Kolb in the first round and then brushed aside Yelyzaveta Kotliar to book her ticket to the main draw. The 23-year-old eliminated Kotliar in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(7).
Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic odds
All odds are sourced by Oddschecker (To be updated).
Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic prediction
Bejlek is one of the most talented youngsters on tour. She will be expected to compete more on the WTA tour in 2026. The 19-year-old has a steady all-around game and great composure on the court.
Hodzic, on the other hand, has yet to find her best potential on tour. She's done well at the ITF level, but still has a long way to go to make her mark on the main tour. The German has started well in Mallorca and will be eager to use her momentum in the first round.
Considering their results in the last few months and skill level on the court, Bejlek will have a clear edge in this round. The youngster should be able to use her versatility and begin with a win in Mallorca.
Pick: Bejlek to win in straight sets.
Sara Bejlek vs Mina Hodzic betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have fewer than 20 games.
Tip 2: Hodzic to register more aces than Bejlek