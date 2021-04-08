Marbella 2021: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Kwon Soon-woo preview, head-to-head & prediction | Andalucia Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Pablo Carreno Busta vs (7) Kwon Soon-woo

Date: 8 April 2021

Tournament: AnyTech365 Andalucia Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Marbella, Spain

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Kwon Soon-woo preview

Top seed Pablo Carreno Busta faces off against seventh seed Kwon Soon-woo in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Andalucia Open in Marbella.

Following an excellent 2020 campaign, Carreno Busta got his season off to a solid start in Melbourne, where he reached the semifinals of the ATP Cup with Spain, winning two out of his three singles matches. The Spaniard then went on to defeat Kei Nishikori and Jiri Vesely to reach the third round of the Australian Open, before retiring due to injury against Grigor Dimitrov.

Prior to Marbella, the World No. 15 had only played one match since Melbourne, a three-set defeat at the hands of Marton Fucsovics in Dubai. The Spaniard did, however, take down Mario Vilella Martinez in straight sets to set up the encounter against Kwon.

Kwon Soon-woo

Kwon Soon-woo's start to 2020 was far from ideal. The South Korean faced early exits at Delray Beach, Melbourne and the Australian Open before recouperating to win the Challenger level tournament in Biella. The 23-year-old then went on to reach the quarterfinals in Singapore before a first-round exit from Miami at the hands of Ilya Ivashka.

The South Korean overturned a one-set deficit against Holger Rune and then defeated Facundo Bagnis in straight sets to reach the quarterfinal.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Kwon Soon-woo head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter in Marbella is the first professional meeting between Pablo Carreno Busta and Kwon Soon-woo, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Kwon Soon-woo prediction

Given his form, stature, and ranking, Pablo Carreno Busta is the overwhelming favourite in this quarterfinal match against Kwon Soon-woo.

The Spaniard's dogged and patient style of tennis has seen great success on clay over the years, including but not limited to, his quarterfinal finish at last year's Roland Garros. The 29-year-old relies on his solid groundstrokes and quick movement to cause errors in his opponents.

Pablo Carreno Busta

Kwon, on the other hand, fares best on quick hardcourts where he can use his excellent footwork and defensive skills to redirect pace effectively. The South Korean can also hit through the flat groundstrokes of his opponent.

The 23-year-old may be the underdog coming into the match, but he can take advantage of Carreno Busta's rustiness and his tendency to hit one too many errors on serve to cause an upset.

Prediction: Kwon Soon-woo to win in three sets.