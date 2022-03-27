Marbella Challenger 2022: Dominic Thiem vs Pedro Cachin preview, head-to-head and prediction | Andalucia Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Dominic Thiem vs Pedro Cachin

Date: 29 March 2022

Tournament: AnyTech365 Andalucia Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Marbella, Spain

Category: ATP Challenger Tour 125

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €134,920

Live telecast: ATP Challenger TV

Dominic Thiem vs Pedro Cachin preview

Dominic Thiem will make his long-awaited return to professional tennis at ATP Challenger level as he takes on Argentina's Pedro Cachin in the first round of the 2022 Andalucia Open

Thiem has been away from the tour for nearly nine months due to an injury to his right wrist that he suffered in Mallorca prior to Wimbledon last year. The Austrian's comeback has been delayed several times, but he has issued several updates regarding his recovery from his injury.

After illness kept him out of the Australian Open and a knuckle injury kept him out of the South American clay swing, the 28-year-old trained in America ahead of Indian Wells and Miami. However, Thiem decided to skip the two Masters 1000 events to return to his preferred surface of clay.

Pedro Cachin at the Wimbledon Boys' Singles 2013

Cachin is a relatively unknown entity on tour, and his 2022 season has not gone according to plan. The Argentine has not played a single tour-level match on tour, but he has been a mainstay at the Challenger and doubles level. Cachin's best result this year has been the semifinal at the Challenger in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

The 26-year-old will come into the match with injury concerns of his own. His last outing in the the first round at Concepcion, where he withdrew from injury in the second set.

Dominic Thiem vs Pedro Cachin head-to-head

The first-round encounter in Marbella is the first match between Thiem and Cachin, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Dominic Thiem vs Pedro Cachin prediction

Thiem at the 2021 French Open

All eyes will be on Thiem as he is all set to make his official return to the tour. At his best, the Austrian's biggest strengths are suited to clay, with rapid movement, good power and accuracy from both wings. For a long time, his forehand was also one of the strongest on tour.

Thiem has had a long and arduous journey back to match-fitness due to his wrist and questions will be asked about the Austrian needing to make changes, particularly on his one-handed backhand. Cachin will look to latch onto any mistakes and rustiness in the 28-year-old's game.

Clay is the Austrian's preferred surface though, and even if he is building his game to reach his best again, his strengths are enough to take him into the next round.

Prediction: Thiem to win in two tight sets.

