Marbella Challenger 2022: Stan Wawrinka vs Elias Ymer preview, head-to-head and prediction | Andalucia Open

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs Elias Ymer

Date: 29 March 2022

Tournament: AnyTech365 Andalucia Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Marbella, Spain

Category: ATP Challenger Tour 125

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €134,920

Live telecast: ATP Challenger TV

Stan Wawrinka vs Elias Ymer preview

A year on from his last professional tennis outing, Stan Wawrinka will make his professional return on the clay of Marbella. He will take on Sweden's Elias Ymer in the first round of the Andalucia Open.

Wawrinka suffered a foot injury early in 2021, which kept him out of action for a long time, with fans questioning whether he will return on tour again. The 3-time Grand Slam champion has, however, been documenting his recovery on social media.

The Swiss player will be looking for a strong start to proceedings on clay this year, after confirming that he will be playing the Monte Carlo Masters and Roland Garros -- two tournaments he has won in the past.

Elias Ymer at the 2021 Davis Cup final

Ymer comes into the Marbella Challenger with a few good results under his belt this year. The Swede scored a landmark result in Pune this year, reaching the semifinals after coming through two rounds of qualification. He defeated top-seed Aslan Karatsev and Stefano Travaglia in the Indian city.

The Swede will come into the match after a strong showing representing his country at the Davis Cup, winning all three of his encounters against Japan.

The first-round encounter in Marbella is the first match between Wawrinka and Ymer, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Wawrinka at the 2021 Rotterdam Open

Wawrinka's level will be a total mystery coming into the match, since his foot injury could significantly impact his movement and alter his playing style to an extent.

The Swiss is an attacking baseliner who at his best is capable of painting the lines with winners from any position on the court. Due to injury concerns, he may look to play further into his attacking style to shorten the lengths of the points.

This will play right into the hands of Ymer though. The Swede is a classic counterpuncher who is capable of grinding results and making his opponent play an extra shot or two. His movement and playing style suit the style of clay.

Given Wawrinka's prolonged troubles with injury, a match against Ymer would not be his preferred draw. The Swede has the game and confidence to prevail in the encounter.

Prediction: Elias Ymer to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan