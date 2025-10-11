Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera vs Juan Bautista Torres preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips | Cali Challenger

Match Details
Fixture: Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera vs Juan Bautista Torres
Date: October 11, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Cali Challenger
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Cali, Colombia
Category: ATP Challenger
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $100,000
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera vs Juan Bautista Torres preview
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera will take on Juan Bautista Torres in the semifinals of the Cali Challenger.
Vera has had a good season so far. Apart from runner-up finishes in Punta Del Este and Mauthausen, he clinched the title in Campinas this year. The Canadian also reached the second round of the Canadian Open, but lost to Alex Michelsen in straight sets.
Vera entered Cali after a quarterfinal appearance in Antofagasta. He started his campaign by cruising past Alejandro Hernandez Serrano and Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi in the first two rounds and then brushed aside Mateus Alves in the quarterfinals. The 27-year-old defeated Alves in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Juan Bautista Torres has yet to make a significant impact this year. After a quarterfinal appearance in the San Miguel de Tucuman Challenger, he reached the semifinals in Como. The Argentine also entered the qualifiers in Buenos Aires, but lost to Francesco Passaro in the final round.
Torres entered the main draw in Cali via the qualifiers. He defeated Andres Andrade and Daniel Dutra Da Silva in the intial few rounds and then made his mark against Nicolas Mejia in the quarterfinals. The 23-year-old defeated Mejia in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera vs Juan Bautista Torres head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera vs Juan Bautista Torres odds
All odds are sourced by BetUS.
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera vs Juan Bautista Torres prediction
Vera is one win away from entering his fourth final this year. The Chilean has yet to drop a set in Cali and will fancy his chances in the next round. He has a solid all-around game and has only lost his serve once in the last few rounds.
Torres, on the contrary, has been resilient in the Cali Challenger. The Argentine has raised his level in the last few months and will be desperate to enter his first final in 2025. He has a decent all-around game, but needs to be positive on the court and back himself against Vera.
Both players have been flawless in Cali so far, but Vera will have a slight edge in this round. The Chilean has picked up some big wins this year and should be able to overpower his opposite number in the last four.
Pick: Vera to win in three sets.
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera vs Juan Bautista Torres betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.
Tip 2: Vera to register more aces than Torres