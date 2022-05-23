French Open 2022: Karolina Muchova vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Karolina Muchova vs (4) Maria Sakkari

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 25 May 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Karolina Muchova vs Maria Sakkari preview

Karolina Muchova at Mutua Madrid Open

Karolina Muchova and Maria Sakkari will square off in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

The former World No. 19 suffered a setback at the start of the 2022 season as she wasn't able to compete at the Australian Open Championships due to an abdominal injury.

The Czech joined the women's tour at the Miami Masters and pulled off some scintilating victories over Tereza Martincova and Leylah Fernandez to make it to the round-of-32. However, the same abdominal injury she suffered at the start of the season forced her to retire against Naomi Osaka in the third round.

Muchova returned to the Madrid Open, where she lost in the second round to Belinda Bencic. She then lost in the first round of the Italian Open to Petra Martic.

She looked in much better touch during her first-round match against wildcard Carole Monnet at the French Open. The World No. 81 converted five out of 12 break points to win comfortably in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Reuters Sports @ReutersSports Fourth seed Maria Sakkari admitted she suffered a small bout of nerves in her first round 6-2 6-3 win over Clara Burel at the French Open on Sunday but promised to improve so her parents will get to see her in the later stages of the tournament. reut.rs/3NumIMV Fourth seed Maria Sakkari admitted she suffered a small bout of nerves in her first round 6-2 6-3 win over Clara Burel at the French Open on Sunday but promised to improve so her parents will get to see her in the later stages of the tournament. reut.rs/3NumIMV

Maria Sakkari had an excellent start to the 2022 season. She made the finals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and the Indian Wells Open in California, falling short to Annett Kontaveit and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek respectively.

On the claycourts, Sakkari had a tremendous run in Paris last year, making it to the last four. While she made the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, her clay season this year has been mediocre, losing early in Stuttgart and Madrid.

At the 2022 French Open, the Greek got off to a solid start with a 6-2,6-3 victory over Clara Burel.

Karolina Muchova vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Muchova and Sakkari are tied at 1-1 in the head-to-head. Muchova won their last encounter at the 2021 Madrid Open 6-0,6-7(9),7-5 while Sakkari won their first meeting at an ITF event in Egypt in 2016.

Karolina Muchova vs Maria Sakkari Odds

Player Name Match Odds Handicap Bets Total Games Karolina Muchova +205 +6.5(-435) Over 20.5(-120) Maria Sakkari -250 -3.5(-125) Under 20.5(+112)

Karolina Muchova vs Maria Sakkari prediction

The 25-year-old Czech has a reputation for upsetting the big seeds in the early rounds of tournaments. Known for her aggressive playing style and being an all-court player, she possesses versatility and the ability to adapt to all situations.

Match practice is an issue for Muchova heading into this second-round match-up. She's been forced to stay on the sidelines due to injury for a significant part of the season.

The fourth seed, on the other hand, is the favourite to progress to the third round. She seems to be finding her footing on clay at the riight time. Her serve has improved markedly, with the Greek firing three aces against Burel.

She has also improved her game by cutting down on unforced errors and will use her powerful groundstrokes to push Muchova on the back foot.

Despite Muchova winning their previous encounter, the World No. 3 should be able to win against the Czech comfortably.

Pick : Sakkari to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan