Marin Cilic vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Marin Cilic vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer

Date: October 14, 2025

Tournament: 2025 BNP Paribas Nordic Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: €706,850

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marin Cilic vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer preview

Cilic at the 2025 China Open - Source: Getty

Cilic, the 37-year-old former World No. 3, continues to compete steadily on the ATP Tour despite the physical toll of a long career. Stockholm marks his 18th tournament of the season, which has seen him lift Challenger titles in Girona (clay) and Nottingham (grass) and make the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

However, his main tour record stands at 6-11, with several early exits showing inconsistency. Still, his experience and big-serving game make him a dangerous opponent indoors.

On the other side, 19-year-old Kjaer enters the event at a career-high ranking of No. 136, seeking his breakthrough moment on the ATP stage. With a 3-3 record in main-draw matches, the Norwegian has impressed more on the Challenger circuit, claiming four titles this season, three on hard courts and one on clay.

Stockholm presents a huge opportunity for him to test his skills against seasoned pros and announce his arrival on the big stage.

Marin Cilic vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer head-to-head

This Stockhokm clash will be the first battle on tour between Cilic and Kjaer as their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Marin Cilic vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer odds

Player Moneyline odds Handicap bets Total games Marin Cilic -130 -1.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-130) Nicolai Budkov Kjaer +100 +1.5 (-135) Under 22.5 (-116)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marin Cilic vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer prediction

Kjaer at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round - Source: Getty

Cilic's form has dipped notably since the US Open, with a 1-5 record that includes early exits in Huangzhou, Beijing, and a loss to Novak Djokovic in Shanghai after a lone first-round win. The veteran also dropped both his Davis Cup matches, suggesting fatigue and inconsistency are taking their toll.

Kjaer, meanwhile, has been thriving on the Challenger circuit since September, winning the title in Mouilleron le Captif and putting together several strong runs. However, he is yet to beat a Top 100 opponent and lacks experience against players of Cilic's caliber.

The veteran's experience, power, and indoor comfort should see him through, though the young Norwegian’s momentum might help him steal a set.

Pick: Cilic to win in three sets.

Marin Cilic vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer betting tips

Tip 1: Cilic to win 2-1 in sets.

Tip 2: Total games over 22.5

Tip 3: Kjaer to win over 9.5 games

