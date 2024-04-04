Marrakech 2024: Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Grand Prix Hassan II

Match details

Fixture: (4) Lorenzo Sonego vs Matteo Berrettini

Date: April 5, 2024

Tournament: Grand Prix Hassan II

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Marrakesh, Morocco

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €579,320

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 US Open.

Matteo Berrettini will take on Lorenzo Sonego in an all-Italian quarterfinal showdown at the 2024 Grand Prix Hassan II on Friday.

Berrettini made light work of sixth seed Alexander Shevchenko in his opener here as he beat him 6-2, 6-1. He then faced Jaume Munar in the second round for a spot in the last eight.

Berrettini faced three break points early on in the first set but managed to fend them off for a hold of serve. He soon snagged a break of serve to pull ahead and captured the set after that as well.

The Italian blew a 3-1 lead in the second set as Munar staged a fightback to level the match. Berrettini got back on track in the decider and nabbed the last four games of the match to register a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win.

After a first-round bye, Sonego was up against Sumit Nagal in the second round here. The Italian got outplayed in the first set and managed to secure a just single game for himself in it.

Sonego raised his level going forward and was on top of Nagal right from the start of the second set. He pushed ahead 4-1 in it and remained in front until the end to claim the set.

The two were evenly matched for the better part of the third set. Nagal had his chances to secure a lead but failed to do so. Sonego didn't make the same mistake and broke his opponent's serve in the ninth game of the set. He then closed out the match in the following game for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Berrettini leads Sonego 2-1 in the heasd-to-head. The former won their most recent encounter at last year's Wimbledon in four sets.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Matteo Berrettini -190 +1.5 (-500) Over 22.5 (-135) Lorenzo Sonego +145 -1.5 (+310) Under 22.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Matteo Berrettini vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Lorenzo Sonego at the BNP Paribas Open.

Berrettini is trying to rebuild his career after a series of injury setbacks over the past year. He scored his first wins of his comeback on the ATP Tour this week. Even though he has the edge in his rivalry against Sonego, his fellow Italian has given him some trouble in the past.

All three of their previous matches have been on grass. Both of them are quite comfortable on clay as each has at least one title on the red dirt. Berrettini has a better record on the surface with 49 wins against 20 losses compared to Sonego's 48-45 win-loss record.

Sonego has played rather poorly this season and hasn't even registered consecutive victories yet. Berrettini, meanwhile, seems to be rounding into form this week. If he maintains his current level, he could manage to upstage his compatriot once again.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini to win in three sets.