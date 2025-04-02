Marrakech 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Alexandre Muller vs Hugo Dellien, Nuno Borges vs Raphael Collignon | Grand Prix Hassan II

Day 3 of the Grand Prix Hassan II will see the second round of the men's singles event commence. The last couple of first-round fixtures will also take place, namely, Luciano Darderi vs Tristian Boyer and Vit Kopriva vs Borna Gojo.

Third seed Alexandre Muller will be the highest-ranked player in action on the third day of the ATP 250 event, as he takes on Hugo Dellien. Fourth seed Nuno Borges will look to book his spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament as he locks horns with Raphael Collignon. Other players who will be in action include fifth seed Roberto Carballes Baena and Jesper de Jong.

Let us now take a look at how some of the men's singles fixtures on Day 3 of the Grand Prix Hassan II could pan out.

#1. Tristan Boyer vs Luciano Darderi

Seventh seed Luciano Darderi will take on Tristian Boyer in the first round of the Grand Prix Hassan II. This will be the very first meeting between the two, and the winner will take on Hugo Gaston in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament.

Darderi entered the competition in Marrakech after a runner-up finish at a Challenger event in Naples. Boyer also competed in this tournament but lost in the first round.

Both players have won just two main-draw matches so far in 2025, with Darderi playing ten matches while Boyer competing in just five. Despite the Italian's current frailties, he seems to perform decently on clay on his day, so there is a good chance of him progressing to the seconc round of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Predicted Winner: Luciano Darderi.

#2. Nuno Borges vs Raphael Collignon

Fourth seed Nuno Borges will face Raphael Collignon in the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II, in what will be the very first encounter between the two. The winner of the match will take on either fifth seed Roberto Carballes Baena or Otto Virtanen in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

Borges received a walkover to the second round of the tournament in Marrakech due to his seeding while Collignon booked his spot after beating Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-3. The Portuguese has won 11 out of 20 main-draw matches so far in 2025 while the Belgian has triumphed in just one. Given his relatively better form and clay-court prowess, Borges should be able to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Predicted Winner: Nuno Borges.

#3. Alexandre Muller vs Hugo Dellien

Third seed Alexandre Muller will lock horns with Hugo Dellien in the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II. The two have not had any prior encounters and whoever wins, will take on either Jesper de Jong or Kamil Majchrzak in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Marrakech.

Muller's seeding saw him receive a bye to the second round of the ATP 250 event while Dellien edged out Aleksandar Vukic to get his campaign to a winning start. The Bolivian's win has been his only one in the main draw of a tour-level competition so far in 2025 while Muller has won ten out of 16 matches so far.

The Frenchman will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win and considering his past performances, he should be able to get the win and reach the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Predicted Winner: Alexandre Muller.

#4. Roberto Carballes Baena vs Otto Virtanen

Fifth seed Roberto Carballes Baena will face Otto Virtanen in the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II. They will lock horns on the ATP Tour for the very first time and whoever wins, will take on either fourth seed Nuno Borges or Raphael Collignon in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Carballes Baena booked his place in the second round of the competition in Marrakech after beating local boy Taha Baadi 7-6(3), 6-3 in the opening round while Virtanen edged out Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3).

Carballes Baena has won seven out of 16 matches so far in the 2025 season while Virtanen triumphed in just two out of six. The Spaniard will enter the match as the favorite to win and he should be able to come out on top if he is at his best.

Predicted Winner: Roberto Carballes Baena

