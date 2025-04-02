Marrakech 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Tallon Griekspoor vs Pablo Carreno Busta, Lorenzo Sonego vs Vit Kopriva | Grand Prix Hassan II

Day 4 of the Grand Prix Hassan II will take place on April 3, and eight matches across singles and doubles will be played. In both tournaments, the top two seeds will be in action.

Tallon Griekspoor will lock horns with Pablo Carreno Busta in what will arguably be the most highly-anticipated fixture of the day while Lorenzo Sonego will take on Vit Kopriva. Seventh seed Luciano Darderi will square off against Hugo Gaston while eighth seed Mattia Bellucci will face Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The likes of Hugo Nys, Ariel Behar, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Joran Vliegen will also be in action. So, without any further ado, let us see how the men's singles matches on Day 4 of the Grand Prix Hassan II could go.

#1. Pablo Carreno Busta vs Tallon Griekspoor

Top seed Tallon Griekspoor will face former top-10 player Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II. The Spaniard won their previous encounter 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4 in the second round off the 2022 Australian Open, and whoever wins this time, will take on either eighth seed Mattia Bellucci or Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the quarterfinals.

Griekspoor booked his place in the second round of the ATP 250 event via a walkover while Carreno Busta triumphed 6-1, 6-3 over Younes Lalami Laaroussi. The Dutchman has won 11 out of 17 matches so far in the 2025 season while the Spaniard has triumphed in just three out of seven main-draw fixtures.

Griekspoor's better run of form makes him the favorite to win, and if he is at his best, he should be able to bag the win and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Predicted Winner: Tallon Griekspoor

#2. Lorenzo Sonego vs Vit Kopriva

Second seed Lorenzo Sonego will face Vit Kopriva in the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II. This will be the very first encounter between the two, with the winner taking on either seventh seed Luciano Darderi or Hugo Gaston in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Marrakech.

Sonego received a bye to the second round of the ATP 250 event due to his seeding while Kopriva came back from a set down to defeat Borna Gojo 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. The Italian has won eight out of 16 matches so far in the 2025 season while the Czech has just one main-draw victory. Given his experience, there is a fair chance of Sonego progressing to the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Predicted Winner: Lorenzo Sonego.

#3. Luciano Darderi vs Hugo Gaston

Seventh seed Luciano Darderi will face Hugo Gaston in the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II. The two previously locked horns at the Miami Open just a couple of weeks back, with the Frenchman coming out on top. Whoever wins this time, will face either second seed Lorenzo Sonego or Vit Kopriva in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Marrakech.

Darderi booked his place in the second round of the ATP 250 event with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Tristian Boyer while Gaston came back from a set down to defeat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Both players have somewhat identical records so far in the 2025 season, with the Italian winning three out of 11 matches while the Frenchman has won four out of ten main-draw fixtures.

Darderi is the higher-ranked player between the two and considering that he can play some of his best tennis on clay, there is a very good chance of him coming out on top.

Predicted Winner: Luciano Darderi.

#4. Mattia Bellucci vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Eighth seed Mattia Bellucci will take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the second rond of the Grand Prix Hassan II, in what will be the very first encounter between the two. Whoever comes out on top, will take on either top seed Tallon Griekspoor or Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament.

Bellucci booked his place in the second round of the competition after beating Pavel Kotov 6-4, 6-4 while Herbert had to grind out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Federico Coria. The Italian has a relatively better run of form so far in 2025, having won five out of nine main-draw matches while the Frenchman has triumphed in just two fixtures.

Herbert is far from being a formidable singles opponent and given Bellucci's relatively better run of form and considerably higher ranking, he should be able to bag the win and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Predicted Winner: Mattia Bellucci.

