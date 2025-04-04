Marrakech 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Tallon Griekspoor vs Mattia Bellucci, Nuno Borges vs Roberto Carballes Baena | Grand Prix Hassan II

Day 5 of the Grand Prix Hassan II will see the quarterfinals of the men's singles tournament take place along with the men's doubles semifinals. The previous day saw the second-round fixtures be played, with second seed Lorenzo Sonego being the only seeded player who suffered elimination.

Top seed Tallon Griekspoor will face eighth seed Mattia Bellucci while fourth seed Nuno Borges will lock horns with Roberto Carballes Baena. The likes of third seed Alexandre Muller and seventh seed Luciano Darderi will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for the men's singles fixtures that will take place on Day 5 of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

#1. Tallon Griekspoor vs Mattia Bellucci

Top seed Tallon Griekspoor will take on eighth seed Mattia Bellucci in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II. The match will be the first encounter between the two and whoever wins, will take on either third seed Alexandre Muller or Kamil Majchrzak in the semifinals of the tournament.

Griekspoor booked his place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event with a hard-fought 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta while Bellucci beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 7-5. The Dutchman has won 12 out of 18 matches so far in 2025 while the Italian has triumphed in six out of ten fixtures.

Bellucci will be high on confidence after two wins but given Griekspoor's current run of form, there is a very good chance of him making it to the semifinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Predicted Winner: Tallon Griekspoor.

#2. Nuno Borges vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Fourth seed Nuno Borges will square off against fifth seed Roberto Carballes Baena in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II. The two have not had any prior encounters on the ATP Tour and whoever wins, will face either seventh seed Luciano Darderi or Vit Kopriva in the semifinals.

Borges booked his place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event in Marrakech after edging out Raphael Collignon 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(0) while Carballes Baena registered a 6-4, 6-4 win over Otto Virtanen. The Portuguese has had a decent start to the 2025 season with 12 wins out of 21 matches so far while the Spaniard has won eight out of 17 fixtures.

Both players often produce their best tennis on clay and while Borges had to grind out a little in his last match, he has a fair chance of progressing if he is at his best.

Predicted Winner: Nuno Borges.

#3. Alexandre Muller vs Kamil Majchrzak

Third seed Alexandre Muller will take on Kamil Majchrzak in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II, in what will be the very first meeting between the two. Whoever comes out on top, will be up against either top seed Tallon Griekspoor or Mattia Bellucci in the semifinals in Marrakech.

Muller sealed his spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event with a 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4 win over Hugo Dellien while Majchrzak triumphed 7-6(3), 6-1 over Jesper de Jong. The Frenchman has had a decent start to his 2025 season, winning 12 out of 18 matches so far while the Pole has won three out of four.

While Majchrzak should not be written off given his current run of form, Muller currently looks the better player of the two and should be able to come out on top, albeit after a tough contest.

Predicted Winner: Alexandre Muller

#4. Luciano Darderi vs Vit Kopriva

Seventh seed Luciano Darderi will face Vit Kopriva in the last eight o the Grand Prix Hassan II. The two haven't met before on the ATP Tour but have had encounters in Challenger and ITF events, with Kopriva winning thrice while Darderi won just once. Whoever triumphs, will take on either Nuno Borges or Roberto Carballes Baena in the semifinals in Marrakech.

Both players had hard-fought wins in the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II, with Darderi beating Hugo Gaston 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 while Kopriva ousted second seed Lorenzo Sonego after defeating him 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. The Italian has triumphed in four out of 12 matches so far this season while the Czech wins in Marrakech are his only ones in 2025.

While Darderi is the higher-ranked player, Kopriva did beat him on clay earlier this year and should be able to bag another win if he is able to replicate his second-round exploits.

Predicted Winner: Vit Kopriva.

