Marseille 2021: Feliciano Lopez vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match details

Fixture: Feliciano Lopez vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Date: 8 March 2021

Tournament: Open 13 Provence

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €334,240

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Feliciano Lopez vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga preview

A cracker of a first-round fixture awaits the fans at the 2021 Open 13 Provence in Marseille, as home favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga takes on Feliciano Lopez.

Tsonga made his long-awaited comeback to the tour at the Montpellier Open a couple of weeks ago, but things didn’t begin on the right note. The Frenchman was in for a brutal reality check as youngster Sebastian Korda defeated him 6-4, 6-2.

The fact that Tsonga could muster only eight points on his opponent’s serve is evidence of his lack of match practice.

That said, the 35-year-old can take heart from the fact that he has been a three-time champion at Marseille. He won the last of those titles not too long ago, in 2017.

Tsonga will be looking to register his first win on the ATP tour since October 2019. But up against a fellow veteran of the tour in Feliciano Lopez, the Frenchman will have his work cut out.

Lopez has had a decent run of form in 2021. After an opening round defeat to Kevin Anderson in the Melbourne 1 event, the Spaniard made it to the third round of the Australian Open.

Lopez's run at the year’s opening Grand Slam was brought to an end by Andrey Rublev, but not before the 39-year-old ousted the higher-ranked Lorenzo Sonego.

Lopez is still a tough opponent on fast indoor courts like in Marseille, and even more so in the best-of-three format. With his gigantic serve, the Spaniard can give even the best in business a difficult time.

Feliciano Lopez vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga head-to-head

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga leads Feliciano Lopez 5-0 in the head-to-head, but the two haven’t played each other since 2012.

Feliciano Lopez vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga prediction

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga might boast of an impressive record against Feliciano Lopez, but all of his wins against the Spaniard came during his peak years. Now Tsonga is a shadow of his previous self, desperately looking to find some semblance of form in the last phase of his career.

On the other hand, Feliciano Lopez has been in good touch over the past year or so. He has registered victories over Ugo Humbert, Filip Krajinovic, Tommy Paul, and Fabio Fognini - who are all ranked higher than him.

Lopez even pushed Nadal to the brink at the Paris Masters last year, serving up a mammoth 22 aces before going down in three close sets.

If the Spaniard doesn’t suffer a massive dip in form, he should be expected to beat Tsonga.

Prediction: Feliciano Lopez to win in three sets.