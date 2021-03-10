Marseille 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Hugo Gaston preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match details

Fixture: (5) Jannik Sinner vs Hugo Gaston

Date: 10 March 2021

Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €334,240

Match timing: Not before 5.30 pm local time, 10 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Jannik Sinner vs Hugo Gaston preview

Jannik Sinner came through a tough opening match against Gregoire Barrere to book his spot in the last 16 of the 2021 Open 13 Provence.

Sinner was pushed to the limit by his French opponent, but he managed to survive after nearly three hours of play. He has now been rewarded with a clash against another talented Frenchman in the form of 20-year-old Hugo Gaston.

Hugo Gaston

Gaston himself scored a three-set win over Dennis Novak in the first round, for his first main-draw win since the French Open last year.

At Roland Garros, his home Slam, the youngster had upstaged fancied opponents like Yoshihito Nishioka and Stan Wawrinka en route to reaching the second week. But he struggled to sustain that form in the next few tournaments.

Advertisement

Gaston plays an unconventional brand of tennis, which is characterized by a lot of variety and an unusual returning position well inside the baseline. His return was a big factor in his win against Novak on Monday, and he will be looking to use that shot to score a few quick points against Sinner as well.

Jannik Sinner vs Hugo Gaston head-to-head

Jannik Sinner has played some very tight matches in his last few tournaments.

Jannik Sinner and Hugo Gaston have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jannik Sinner vs Hugo Gaston prediction

Jannik Sinner made a strong start to the 2021 season, with a title run in Adelaide. But he seems to have made a habit of playing long three-setters; four of his last five matches have gone the distance.

Sinner would be hoping for a easy outing in his second round match here. The Italian's big game is likely to benefit from the indoor conditions in Marseille, and he would start at an advantage against Hugo Gaston.

The Frenchman will have to be extremely sharp from the outset to keep pace with Sinner's booming serve and groundstrokes. Gaston will also need to put his signature mix of shots to good use, and not let his opponent feel too comfortable on the court.

If he is unable to do that, Sinner will likely find a way to power through into the last eight.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in two tight sets.