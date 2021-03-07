Marseille 2021: Kei Nishikori vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match details

Fixture: Kei Nishikori vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Date: 8 March 2021

Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €334,240

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Kei Nishikori vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview

Sixth seed Kei Nishikori takes on local favorite Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

Last week in Rotterdam, Nishikori finally brought an end to his woeful run of form since returning from injury. The Japanese defeated both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur on the way to his first quarterfinal since Wimbledon 2019.

Nishikori ultimately bowed out to Borna Coric at the last eight stage, but his run in the Dutch city is certain to boost his confidence levels going into Marseille.

Pierre Hugues-Herbert

Pierre Hugues-Herbert meanwhile has fallen down the rankings considerably of late, and is not in the richest vein of form right now.

The 29-year-old has exited early in each of his four tournament appearances this year. But he did put up a stern fight against the likes of Alexander Zverev and David Goffin at the end of 2020, and he will be hoping to draw inspiration from those matches and go deep in Marseille.

Kei Nishikori vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert head-to-head

The first-round encounter in Marseille is the fourth meeting between the two players, and Kei Nishikori currently leads the head-to-head 2-1 over Pierre Hugues-Herbert.

Herbert won their last match, at Monte Carlo in 2019, but Nishikori defeated the Frenchman twice prior to that on hardcourts - at Rotterdam in 2019 and at Miami in 2016.

Kei Nishikori vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert prediction

Despite looking shaky during his time in Australia, Kei Nishikori comes into the match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert as the favorite on paper.

The 31-year-old's serve was efficient on the indoor courts of Rotterdam last week, and it could be an asset in Marseille too. His backhand and counterpunching skills may not be at the level they once were, but Nishikori is definitely showing signs of improvement.

Kei Nishikori

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, on the other hand, will look to use his attacking serve-and-volley game to put pressure on Nishikori early. The Frenchman boasts excellent skills at the net given his vast doubles experience, and that could work in his favor in the indoor conditions.

All things considered, however, Nishikori is in better form at the moment and that could give him the edge in this encounter.

Prediction: Kei Nishikori to win in straight sets.