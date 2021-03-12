Marseille 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Date: 12 March 2021

Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €334,240

Match timing: Not before 5.30 pm local time, 10 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on local favorite Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the quarterfinal of the Open 13 Provence on Friday.

Tsitsipas has been in solid form since the start of the year, but does not have a lot to show for it. After going unbeaten at the ATP Cup, the World No. 5 made the Australian Open semifinals - overturning a two-set deficit in the quarterfinal against Rafael Nadal along the way.

Tsitsipas then lost in the Rotterdam semifinals last week to Andrey Rublev, and would be hoping for a better result in Marseille. The Greek has reached the quarterfinal on the back of a routine 6-2, 6-3 win over Lucas Pouille in the French city.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, meanwhile, had been on a poor run of form dating back to the end of 2020. But the Frenchman showed some improvement in Rotterdam, where he got a solid 6-1 6-4 win over sixth seed Kei Nishikori.

Advertisement

Herbert beat Cameron Norrie in the Marseille second round on Thursday, and would be looking to extend his resurgence into the weekend.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert head-to-head

The quarterfinal matchup in Marseille is the second professional meeting between the two players. Pierre-Hugues Herbert currently leads the head-to-head 1-0 over Stefanos Tsitsipas, having defeated the Greek at Shenzhen in 2018.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the overwhelming favorite on paper for his quarterfinal matchup against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, given his superior ranking and form on quick surfaces over the past few months.

Tsitsipas' all-court game has been incredibly efficient this year. The Greek has wasted no time in taking the attack to his opponents with his forehand, and his net game and serve have both been effective weapons too.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

However, Herbert has proven over the last few days that he can still be a tricky customer. The Frenchman's serve has been impeccable - he is yet to be broken this week - and his serve-and-volley game is useful in putting pressure on opponents early. Herbert's skills at the net due to his doubles experience have been on full display so far.

Advertisement

Although the 29-year-old has the game to cause a potential upset, Tsitsipas is one of the favorites for the title - of which he is the two-time defending champion. If the Greek is able to maintain the level he has shown recently, he would have the edge in this encounter.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.