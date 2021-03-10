Marseille 2021: Ugo Humbert vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match details
Fixture: Ugo Humbert vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Date: 10 March 2021
Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2021
Round: Second round (Round of 16)
Venue: Marseille, France
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Indoor hardcourt
Prize money: €334,240
Match timing: Approx. 7.30 pm local time, 12 am IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel
Ugo Humbert vs Jo Wilfried Tsonga preview
The second round of the 2021 Open 13 Provence will see Ugo Humbert and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga compete in an all-French affair on Wednesday.
Tsonga, who is playing just his third tournament of the last 12 months, made a winning start to his campaign earlier in the week. The 35-year-scored a hard-fought three-set win over Spain's Feliciano Lopez to book his spot in the last-16.
Meanwhile Ugo Humbert, who is also the fourth seed at this year's event, received a bye in the first round.
The youngster had started the year at a career-high ranking of No. 30, but he hasn't quite been able to put forth the sort of results that he would have been hoping for. Humbert has suffered a few early exits in 2021, with his quarterfinal showing in Montpellier being his only notable run.
That said, most of the Frenchman's losses have been against quality opponents. Humbert does have a powerful game, and he is more than capable of turning things around.
Ugo Humbert vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga head-to-head
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga leads Ugo Humbert in the head-to-head with a 1-0 margin. Tsonga had won the duo's meeting at the 2019 Open Sud de France in three sets.
Ugo Humbert vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga prediction
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Ugo Humbert teamed up to win the doubles crown in Montpellier. Needless to say, the two know each other's game really well, so this could end up being a close affair.
Tsonga did really well to recover after dropping the first set of his match against Lopez. The Frenchman's serve worked very well throughout, as he won nearly 85% percent of the points behind the first delivery.
If Tsonga is able to post similar numbers in Wednesday's match as well, it will put additional pressure on Humbert to protect his own serve. The youngster has buckled in the crunch moments lately, and will be keen to avoid getting into too many situations.
Tsonga's best bet would be the tiebreaker sets, as he has been clinical on the big points in the past. But if he falls behind early, he could find himself staring at trouble.
Prediction: Ugo Humbert to win in three sets.