Marseille 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match details

Fixture: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (5) Ilya Ivashka

Date: 18 February 2022

Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €545,200

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Australian Open.

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on fifth seed Ilya Ivaska in an exciting quarterfinal clash at the 2022 Open 13 Provence on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Auger-Aliassime kicked off his campaign in Marseille with a 7-6(3), 6-2 win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. He led 4-1 in the first set, but the Frenchman stepped up his game to break back and force a tie-break. But the Canadian stayed solid in the breaker to take control of the match.

Auger-Aliassime looked much better in the second set and pulled away from the Frenchman to progress to his third quarterfinal this season.

The Canadian has been playing really well over the last few months. He reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon last year and backed it up with a semi-final run at the US Open. He led Canada to its first ATP Cup title in January and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open as well.

Auger-Aliassime claimed his maiden career title at the Rotterdam Open last week after defeating World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. The Canadian had lost all eight of his previous finals without winning a single set and his win over Tsitsipas would have taken a huge load off his shoulders.

Auger-Aliassime will look to continue his strong performances in Marseille.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



is through to his third quarter-final of 2022 after defeating home-favourite and childhood idol Tsonga 7-6 6-2 in Marseille!



#O13Provence Yet another quarter-final @felixtennis is through to his third quarter-final of 2022 after defeating home-favourite and childhood idol Tsonga 7-6 6-2 in Marseille! Yet another quarter-final 🙌@felixtennis is through to his third quarter-final of 2022 after defeating home-favourite and childhood idol Tsonga 7-6 6-2 in Marseille!#O13Provence https://t.co/7UEjyW5pZx

Ilya Ivashka at the 2021 US Open.

Ilya Ivashka scored a solid 6-1, 6-3 win over Stefano Travaglia to advance to his first quarterfinal of the season. The Belarusian didn't face a single break point and won a whopping 96% of his first-serve points.

Ivashka appears to be healthy again after his campaign in Australia was derailed by injuries. He lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the first round in Montepellier, before crashing out in the second round in Rotterdam.

But he has now recorded his best result of the season and will be aiming to build on his recent upturn.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Considering their recent form, Auger-Aliassime should have the edge heading into this contest. The Canadian has notched up plenty of victories already, while Ivashka has only begun to find some momentum after overcoming injuries.

The Belarusian's record against top-10 players doesn't bode well for his chances on Friday. He has won just one out of 11 encounters against them, and as such will need to raise his level significantly if he is to upset the Canadian.

Ivashka's got a pretty reliable serve and powerful groundstrokes that he uses to dictate play from the back of the court. But he could struggle to take control of the points against Auger-Aliassime, who has a huge serve and forehand himself.

The Canadian has transformed into a whole new player over the last few months and confidence is currently flowing through his veins. Ivashka has the potential to make it a challenging match, but the Canadian should emerge triumphant in the end.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram