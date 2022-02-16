Marseille 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hugo Gaston preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hugo Gaston

Date: 17 February 2022

Tournament: Open 13 Provence 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €545,200

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Tennis TV

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hugo Gaston preview

Tsitsipas at the 2022 ATP Cup.

After an opening-round bye, top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off against Frenchman Hugo Gaston in the second round of the 2022 Open 13 Provence on Thursday.

Tsitsipas made a slow start to the season as his ATP Cup campaign was hindered by health issues. However, he rediscovered his best form at the Australian Open, reaching the semifinals for the second straight year.

At last week's Rotterdam Open, Tsitsipas made it all the way to the final, where he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

A two-time champion in Marseille, the Greek is back at one of his favorite hunting grounds and will fancy making another deep run.

Hugo Gaston at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters.

Hugo Gaston, meanwhile, registered his first victory of the season in the first round of the Open 13 Provence, defeating Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-4.

The Frenchman has struggled for form this season, losing in the first round of the previous four tournaments he competed in. But now that he's finally notched up a win, he will look to build on it and gain some confidence going forward.

Gaston made big strides in 2021. He reached his maiden ATP final at the Swiss Open and reached the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. He ended the year ranked 66, his best-ever finish so far.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hugo Gaston head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hugo Gaston prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Australian Open.

Tsitsipas will be the firm favorite to win this contest as he has been playing incredibly well over the last few weeks. Gaston, on the other hand, only recently managed to secure his first win of the year and is still low on confidence.

Being a southpaw, the Frenchman does have a bit of an advantage. He can drag Tsitsipas wide on the return, opening up the court in the process. But he lacks a real weapon to hit through the Greek. Gaston will undoubtedly use dropshots frequently to try and throw Tsitsipas off his game, but the Greek is really quick around the court and should be able to handle such a tactic.

Tsitsipas' three losses this year have been to players ranked in the top 15. While Gaston is a talented player and could make things competitive, he simply does not have the tools to pull off the upset.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

