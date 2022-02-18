Marseille 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roman Safiullin preview, head-to-head and prediction | Open 13 Provence

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Roman Safiullin

Date: 18 February 2022

Tournament: Open 13 Provence

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Marseille, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €545,200

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 6 pm GMT, 11.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roman Safiullin preview

Tsitsipas will be aiming for his third title in Marseille

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will continue his bid for a third title in Marseille when he faces Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Greek struggled at the start of the season with an elbow injury, but has looked healthier with every tournament he's played.

He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, where he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev. Tsitsipas then entered the Rotterdam Open as the top seed and reached the final, before losing to Felix Auger Aliassime in straight sets.

Seeded No. 1 at the Open 13 in Marseille, Tsitsipas received a bye into the second round, where he beat Hugo Gaston in straight sets.

Roman Safiullin, meanwhile, started his 2022 season strongly, helping Russia reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup. He won two singles matches and three out of four doubles fixtures during the course of the team competition.

The 24-year-old qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open but was eliminated in the first round by Slovakia's Alex Molcan.

After failing to qualify for the Open Sud de France, Safiullin signed up for the Open 13, where he defeated Ernests Gulbis and Julian Lenz to qualify for the main draw.

The Russian defeated seventh seed Alexei Popyrin and fellow qualifier Tomas Machac to reach the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head

Friday's match in Marseille will be the first meeting between the two players, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

The winner will progress to the semifinals, where they will face either third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or fifth seed Ilya Ivashka.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roman Safiullin prediction

Given the huge gap in the rankings, Tsitsipas will undoubtedly be the overwhelming favorite to win this match. However, Safiullin will be high on confidence after his two battling wins and could pose a stern threat to the top seed.

Tsitsipas has won 11 out of 14 matches this season, all of them coming on hardcourt. Safiullin, on the other hand, has a 9-5 record on the surface this year.

The Greek's biggest strength is his forehand. He has the ability to change direction at will and move his opponents around the court before striking a winner. His serve has also functioned well so far and Safiullin will have a tough task trying to break the Greek.

Safiullin also has a pretty big serve and he will need to lean on it heavily to try and stay with the Greek on the scoreboard. However, Tsitsipas has far too much firepower at his disposal and should be able to beat the Russian and reach the semifinals.

Prediction: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

